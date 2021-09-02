It’s sometimes easy to forget that Ohio County High School has a storied history in girls’ soccer, having established itself as perennial contender for the 3rd Region champ- ionship in the mid-2000s when coaches Doc DeWitt and Chuck Adams roamed the sidelines at Jake Russell Field.
In those days, the Lady Eagles were highly skilled and as physically and mentally tough as any team in western Kentucky; the result being that Ohio County made regional and statewide waves in the sport.
And, last Thursday night, the Lady Eagles reminded one and all that they’re still a viable contender for championships when they upended defending 9th district and 3rd Region champion Owensboro Catholic 7-4 in Hartford.
In that one, senior Carly Embry was indefensible for the Lady Aces, scoring five goals. Sophomore Emily Goff, the other half of Ohio County’s potent 1-2 offensive attack, scored twice. Senior goalkeeper Gracie Hall was credited with 15 saves.
“We’ve always said that we’re going to get back to our roots, and that’s what we’re doing at Ohio County,” said Lady Eagles fourth-year head coach Courtney Calloway, who played on four consecutive 3rd Region championship teams and was a sophomore on the 2006 squad that reached the KHSAA state semifinals.
“What it’s about down here is heart and determination. When we’re playing with those two qualities all over the field, we have the chance to be a very good team. It’s who we are. We’re aggressive and we do whatever it takes to succeed.”
Having terrific players helps, too.
Through the Lady Eagles’ first eight matches, Embry has scored 21 goals — an average of 2.6 per match, which ranks her among the top 10 goal-scorers in Kentucky. In the same stretch, Goff has scored 15 goals (1.9 per match), putting her among the state’s top 20.
“When the ball’s at Carly’s foot, something special is going to happen,” Calloway said. “She’s super-skilled with the ball and the opposition has a hard time containing her.
“Emlly is so hard-nosed she’s just a relentlessly hard worker from one end of the field to the other. She has an enormous will to win and she has a huge left foot. She’s also a big offensive threat for us out there.”
In addition, Hall — with 73 saves — also ranks among the state’s top 25.
“This is Gracie’s fourth year as a starter,” Calloway said, “and she’s gained more and more confidence each season.”
As a team, the Lady Eagles average 5.9 goals per game, placing them among the top 15 in the state in scoring.
Calloway has also put together a challenging schedule for her team, which stood 5-3 entering Thursday’s game against visiting 10th District rival McLean County.
Ohio County lost an early-season contest at Henderson County (5-3), and the Lady Eagles dropped a pair of matches over the weekend at the Smoly Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee — falling to Central Magnet (Tenn.) School (5-3) and Conner (10-1).
Now, Ohio County is ready to take the next step.
“Our goal is to win a regional championship and become a state contender — nothing short of that,” Calloway said. “That’s the mindset and mentality of this team, and that’s where we want to take this program.”
