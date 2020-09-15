HARTFORD — The Ohio County High School volleyball program doesn’t feature a single senior on its 2020 roster, but that hasn’t kept the Lady Eagles from getting off to a soaring start this season.
On the heels of Friday’s five-set conquest of defending 3rd Region champion Owensboro Catholic, the Lady Eagles continued to trend upward on Monday night — posting a 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of visiting Whitesville Trinity.
“Even though we have no seniors, these girls have been playing the game together for a long time,” Ohio County coach Kim Kennedy said. “They have so much passion for volleyball, so much passion for success, and they’ll do anything I ask.
“Here at the start of the season I’m just really pleased with the way the girls work so well together — this group has good chemistry and I think that shows up on the court in competition.”
It’s a thin team in terms of numbers, with the Lady Eagles’ varsity unit going only nine deep — but seemingly everyone contributes in a big way.
On Monday, stat leaders for Ohio County (2-1) included junior Heaven Vanover (six kills), sophomore Kaitlyn Sampson (seven kills, 10 aces), junior Madison Decker (seven kills), sophomore Caroline Law (11 assists), and sophomore Camryn Kennedy (12 assists).
“With no seniors, we still have some growth ahead of us,” Kim Kennedy said. “We’re hoping to be one of the teams to beat in the 3rd Region next season.”
Trinity, meanwhile, was coming off an impressive three-game sweep of McLean County, Edmonson County and Hancock County on Saturday in the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament.
“Rough night,” said Lady Raiders coach Daniel Morris, whose squad slipped to 4-2. “We were coming off winning the All ‘A’ regional and overlooked Ohio County before we even stepped on the court.
“Ohio County is a good team, though, and they played well in this one. They hustle, they have ability, and they really play to win.”
Moments after the contest ended, Camryn Kennedy was back on the court practicing her serve.
“I’m just trying to get better,” she said afterward. “Every little bit of practice helps.
“It’s fun being on this team because we’re all about the same age and this is a group that loves to play the game, and stays pretty positive no matter what — we know if we all do our jobs, good things are going to happen for us.”
Both teams are back on the court Tuesday, with Ohio County visiting 10th District rival McLean County, and Trinity playing host to Muhlenberg County.
