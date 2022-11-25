Ohio County High School’s girls’ basketball team got it done last season, winning the 10th District Tournament, and the Lady Eagles will be looking for more in 2022-23.

“The expectations will remain the same here at Ohio County,” veteran coach Ted Hill said. “We want to put a quality product on the floor every season. It was a way of life for many years with our athletes, and we are trying to establish that here again.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.