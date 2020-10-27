BOWLING GREEN — Owensboro Catholic finally ran out of magic on Monday night.
Defending state chanpion Greenwood scored three goals in the opening 10 minutes and that was basically that, as the Lady Gators posted a 3-0 victory over the Lady Gators in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournamant before a big crowd at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Greenwood advances to Wednesday’s state semifinals at Lexington’s Henry Clay High School against Sacred Heart in a rematch of the 2019 semifinals.
On Monday, Greenwood struck early and often.
“We gave up three (goals) in the first 10 minutes and fell apart there for a while,” said first-year OCHS coach Andy Hines, whose team was coming off an emotional 1-0 upset of host Marshall County in Saturday’s opening round. “We were able to regroup that.”
“We had a great season and we showed great character in this one. We kept fighting and scrapping and digginig the whole way. We came a long way this season and the girls put in a lot of hard work to help get us this far.”
Two minutes into the contest, speedy sophomore forward Kayelee Maners stole a pass about 25 yards from the Catholic goal and then raced in for a 10-yarder that put Greenwood on top 1-0.
In the seventh minute, junior defender Maddie Blair scored off a direct kick, following a Catholic hand-ball infraction, to make it 2-0.
Just three minutes after that, the sharp-shooting Maners was wide open on the left wing for a 10-yard goal that provided the Lady Gators a three-goal advantage.
“Catholic had scored some early goals recently and had been effective defensively after that to get victories,” Greenwood head coach Zac Lechler said. “We didn’t want to let that happen, so we knew we had to come out and quickly set the tone.
“After we got the lead I thought our defense stayed really composed. We gave up some shots, but we didn’t give up easy shots. Our communication at the defensive end was very good.”
Greenwood, now 16-2-1, outshot Catholic by a 12-5 margin. Lady Aces freshman goalkeeper Abby Payne made six saves and Lady Gators senior keeper Taryn Guyer made one save.
“It’s crazy how far we’ve come,” said Owensboro Catholic sophomore midfielder Maddie Hayden, who was selected to the All-State Tournament Team. “We put all the pieces together here at the end, and I appreciate our seniors for leadng the way.
“It was an awesome season for us. I think we’ll be back here next year and go even farther.”
Hines was impressed by Hayden’s performance.
“Maddie stepped up to another level tonight,” Hines said. “She played really, really well for us.”
Owensboro Catholic had its six-matching winning streak halted and wrapped up its 2020 season at 10-8.
