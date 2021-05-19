Braley Roberts went 3-for-4 and scored two runs to help Hancock County defeat visiting Butler County 5-3 in a high school softball game on Tuesday at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Ella Staples went 3-for-3 and Haley Wigginton went 2-for-3 for the Lady Hornets, who improved 15-12.
Lily Roberts picked up the pitching victory, scattering nine hits.
The Lady Bears slipped to 24-7.
BUTLER COUNTY 111 000 0 — 3 9 3
HANCOCK COUNTY 300 110 x — 5 9 0
WP-L. Roberts. LP-Hunt. 2B-B. Roberts, L. Roberts, Staples (HC), Proctor, Hunt (BC).
MAD.-NO. HOPKINS 7, MUHLENBERG CO. 5
Karissa Pendley went 2-for-4 and Sophia Wilkins homered and drove in two runs in the Lady Mustangs’ home loss to the Lady Maroons in Greenville.
Paige Patterson limited Muhlenberg County (12-11) to six hits to earn the pitching victory.
Madisonville-North Hopkins improved to 9-10.
MADISONVILLE 210 301 0 — 7 10 3
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 300 2 — 5 6 3
WP-Patterson. LP-Rose. 2B-Seargent, Osborne, Baize (MN). HR-Wilkins (MC).
• In a game played on Monday in Bowling Green, Muhlenberg County lost a 5-4 decision to host South Warren.
For the Lady Mustangs, Jaycee Noffsinger was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Karissa Pendley went 2-for-4 with a double.
