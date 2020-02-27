CALHOUN — Relentless pressure was the difference for Muhlenberg County on Wednesday night.
The Lady Mustangs had a heavy hand in 28 Ohio County turnovers — fueling Muhlenberg County’s 55-44 conquest of the Lady Eagles in the girls’ 10th District Tournament championship game at McLean County High School.
Both the Lady Mustangs (21-10) and the Lady Eagles (18-13) advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
“We did a good job with our pressure and I was pretty pleased with our defense as a whole,” Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. “It fueled our offense, too, and we need that at times.
“We need to do a little bit better with our rebounding, but I thought we were able to set the tempo with our defense. We have good instincts at the defensive end.”
Ohio County was in the hunt, however, much of the way.
The Lady Eagles led 14-10 with just over a minute to play in the first quarter, before the Lady Mustangs turned up the defensive heat — getting two baskets from Destin Armour and another from Elisabeth Joines to lead 16-14 at the first break.
A 3-pointer by Grace Hauslein at 2:22 of the second period pushed Muhlenberg in front 25-19, but two late baskets by Camden Sandefur helped bring the Lady Eagles within 28-24 at intermission.
Hauslein opened the second half with another 3-pointer, but Ohio County got a putback from Rain Embry and consecutive 3s from Addie Bullock to take a 32-31 lead at 6:21 of the third.
The Lady Mustangs, however, responded immediately, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Chloe Lynn in a game-changing 14-2 run.
“I was proud of the way we battled back to take the lead in the second half,” Ohio County coach Matt Brigance said. “But those two 3s (by Lynn) were big in that big run they put together.
“Give Muhlenberg County credit — they’ll be a tough out in the regional tournament.”
Ohio County was able to pull within six early in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Mustangs answered with a clinching 7-0 spurt — stretching their advantage to 13 points with just over a minute to play.
Joines led Muhlenberg with 17 points and seven rebounds.
“Elisabeth has improved so much,” Harper said. “She’s worked really hard to become better — she’s developed into a player who helps us in a lot of different ways.”
Hauslein scored 13 points, and point guard Armour produced eight assists and six steals.
The Lady Mustangs went 16-of-42 from the field for 38%, made 14-of-21 foul shots for 67%, and turned the ball over 12 times.
Ohio County was paced by Bullock, who scored 11 points. Embry and Heaven Vanover each secured six rebounds to help the Lady Eagles win the board battle, 31-20. Vanover also made four steals.
OCHS was 17-of-34 from the field for 50% and made 7-of-11 free throws (64%).
OHIO COUNTY 14-10-12-8 — 44
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16-12-17-10 — 55
Ohio County (44) — Bullock 11, Vanover 9, Sandefur 9, Embry 8, Kennedy 5, Probus 2.
Muhlenberg County (55) — Joines 17, Hauslein 13, Armour 9, Lynn 6, Noffsinger 6, Boggess 4.
