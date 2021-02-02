Sarah-Cate Boggess scored a game-high 16 points to drive Muhlenberg County’s girls’ basketball team to its first victory of the 2021 season — a 47-44 conquest of visiting Calloway County on Monday night in Greenville.
Jaycee Noffsinger scored 13 points and Alyssa Browning added 10 for the Lady Mustangs, who improved to 1-3.
Skylar Waller scored 15 points to pace Calloway County, which also got 11 points from Madison Futrell and 10 from Sayler Lowe.
The Lakers (9-3) saw their six-game winning streak snapped by the Lady Mustangs.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 13-11-11-9 — 44
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12-14-9-12 — 47
Calloway County (44) — Waller 15, Futrell 11, Lowe 10, Schumacher 5, McReynolds 2, Clark 1.
Muhlenberg County (47) — Boggess 16, Noffsinger 13, Browning 10, Lynn 5, Fields 3.
McLEAN COUNTY 58, HANCOCK COUNTY 53 — Makena Rush-Owen and Alyssa Burrough each scored 15 points as the visiting Lady Cougars edged the Lady Hornets in Hawesville.
Hancock County took a one-point lead after outscoring McLean County 22-16 in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars (5-3) put together a 16-10 run over the final eight minutes to win their fifth straight game.
Bailey Poole and Karmin Riley each scored 14 points for Hancock County (3-5).
McLEAN COUNTY 12-14-16-16 — 58
HANCOCK COUNTY 13-8-22-10 — 53
McLean County (58) — Rush-Owen 15, Burrough 15, Walker 9, Patterson 8, Galloway 5, McMahon 4, Christian 2.
Hancock County (53) — Poole 14, K. Riley 14, H. Riley 8, Roberts 7, Morris 3, LeClaire 3, Kratzer 2, House 2.
