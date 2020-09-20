Daviess County’s girls’ cross country team placed an impressive third in the prestigious Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational on Saturday in Louisville.
The Lady Panthers (91) got a top-10 finish from Emily Ann Roberts, who placed eighth in a time of 19:03.2 for 3.1 miles.
Also scoring for DC were Emily Rempe (11th, 19:08.2), Ainsley Taylor 25th, 19:43.9), Elli Crabtree (35th, 19:59.6), and Avery Heath (49th, 20:31.2).
Oldham County won with a team score of 71.
VOLLEYBALL DAVIESS TOPS HENDERSON
Elizabeth Moore finished with 16 kills and 12 digs to lead Daviess County past visiting Henderson County, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Panthers were Kendal Goetz (19 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces), Mary Grace Hill (2 digs), Josie Newcom (5 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces), Jasmine Beasley (nine kills, 2 digs), Ryann Keller (21 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces), Adylan Ayer (9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Kloee Phelps (2 kills, 2 blocks, 26 digs, 6 aces), and Lexi Owen (7 assists).
GOLF BROWN POSTS 81 IN ALL-STATE
Macey Brown of Apollo shot a 9-over par 81 in the opening round of the Girls All-State Championship at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
Brown is tied for 19th place.
Daviess County’s Emilee Clark shot a 96.
The 36-hole event concludes Sunday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY DC 4TH IN LOUISVILLE MEET
Brady Terry placed ninth individually to pace Daviess County to a fourth-place finish in the prestigious Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational cross country meet in Louisville.
Terry finished with a time of 15:54.8 for 3.1 miles.
Also scoring for the Panthers (117) were Alex Adams (18th, 16:15.5), Nolan Kurz (44th, 16:56.7), Justin Shelton (46th, 16:58.7), and Logan Gish (52nd, 17:04.6).
St. Xavier won with a team score of 35.
GOLF WELLMAN SHOOTS 73 IN ALL-STATE
Jakob Wellman of Owensboro Catholic fired a 1-over par 73 in the opening round of the Boys All-State Championship at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
Wellman is tied for 17th place.
In the team competition, Daviess County shot a first-round score of 330 and is in 14th place.
Scorers for the Panthers included Grant Broughton (78), Nick Johnson (82), Braden Whistle (85) and Gabe Vincent (85).
The 36-hole event concludes Sunday.
