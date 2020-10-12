Daviess County emerged from the regular season as the only girls’ soccer team with a record above .500 in the 9th District.
The Lady Panthers take a 5-4-2 record into the 9th District Tournament, where they face Apollo at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shifley Park.
Owensboro Catholic will face Owensboro at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The winners of those games will play for the 9th District championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Both district winner and runner-up advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
DC was 3rd Region champion in 2019.
This DC team has a much different makeup from the last few years. DC has had to rely on defense a great deal this season.
“Our wins are 2-1, 1-0. We’re not a prolific goal scoring team,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “The last couple of years we’ve averaged five goals a game.”
Avery McNeily led Daviess County with eight goals and four assists. Steeley Walker had seven goals and two assists.
Keeper Emma Patterson has made 19 saves at keeper.
There were three games this season where DC gave up 15 goals total. In its other eight games, DC has given up six goals total.
Mackenzie Sweatt, Brooklyn Vincent, Danielle Carpenter, Maci Sanders, Maddie Barrow, Brooke Schwartz and Mia Griffith are in the defensive rotation for the Lady Panthers.
“We have to defend well as a team,” Sandifer said.
Asked if they embrace their roles as defenders, Sandifer said he thought they did their jobs well.
“They understand we’re not going to outscore teams 5-0,” Sandifer said
Instead, this season DC is trying to keep other teams from scoring at all, if possible. DC scored in the first five minutes against South Warren and made it hold up for 75 minutes. DC scored early against Catholic and made that hold up. Both of those games were 1-0 wins for the Lady Panthers.
“We’ve taken that mantra of holding teams to one goal, or no goals,” Sandifer said.
DC and other teams had a few days to get ready for the district tournament, and for DC that means time to rest and practice.
“We haven’t had time to practice,” Sandifer said. “We wanted to make sure the girls were healthy rather than going out there and working on stuff. We’ve had one legit practice in the last two weeks, that makes it hard to work on stuff and change anything.”
Teams had three days to get ready for Monday, then the winners have two more days of rest.
“Breaks in between games are what is going to help us,” Sandifer said.
Apollo has been led by Caitlyn Blandford with eight goals. Alyssa Lawrence has four goals and Ella Hayden has two goals and two assists. JoHannah Hutchinson has made 102 saves this season.
The E-Gals are 3-7. DC beat them 8-0 in the regular season.
Owensboro Catholic is 4-7. The Lady Aces have gotten 13 goals and eight assists from Madeline Hayden. Ashton Logsdon has scored 10 goals with seven assists. Ella Goetz and Gracie Johnson each scored four goals. Megan Goodwin has 53 saves.
Owensboro fashioned a 3-3 record with three COVID-19 cancellations. Rylee Cox has scored seven goals for the Lady Devils. Sydney Lovett and Evelyn Pierson each scored two goals. Ella Bratcher and Ella Mays each have three assists. Chandler Worth has made 61 saves.
Catholic beat OHS 10-1 in the regular season.
