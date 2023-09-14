Mary Evelyn Wiman scored two goals and dished an assist as the Daviess County girls’ soccer team topped Apollo 7-0 on Tuesday at Deer Park’s Panther Field.
Lillian Coombs also recorded two goals, while Kate McCain added a goal and an assist for DC (10-4, 4-1 9th District). Molly Floyd and Molly Fuqua scored one goal apiece, and Bailey Brown chipped in an assist.
