It was no contest on Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the Girls’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament at the Owensboro High School Soccer Complex at Shifley Park.
Daviess County roared out of the gate and scored eight times before intermission, then added a pair of goals in the first two minutes of the second half to wrap up a 10-0 victory over Grayson County.
The 9th District runner-up Lady Panthers (7-5-2) will tangle with 10th District champion Ohio County (8-2-1) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals, which will open at 5:30 p.m. with a match between 9th District champion Owensboro Catholic (7-7) and 11th District champion Meade County (7-7-1).
Wednesday’s survivors will play for the championship at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“Any time you can score a few (goals) it gives your players a lot of confidence,” Daviess County coach David Sandifer said. ‘We had several girls get in the scoring and assist columns, some of them for the first time this season.”
Daviess County opened with a goal by Reagan Chinn off an assist from Steeley Walker, and increased its lead to 2-0 on a goal by Brooklyn Vincent.
Maci Sanders scored off an assist from Walker, and Bailey Porter followed with a goal off a scoring pass from Sheby Sanders to make it 4-0.
Avery McNeiley scored the first of her three goals off a Haley Bradshaw assist, and McNeiley then scored an unassisted goal to increase DC’s lead to 6-0.
Walker scored the first of her three goals on a penalty kick, then scored an unassisted goal to provide the Lady Panthers an eight-goal advantage at halftime.
McNeiley and Walker then wrapped up the scoring with unassisted goals in the very early stage of the second half.
Daviess County finished with 21 shots on goal and produced eight corner kicks.
Emma Patterson and Emma Baughn shared goalkeeping duties in the Lady Panthers’ shutout.
“We were ready to play this one,” said Walker, a junior midfielder. “We’re at that stage of tournament play where you lose and you’re out, so we came out focused and ready to play for each other — we did what we needed to do.
“I thought we passed well in our offensive third of the field, moved the ball very well. I really believe we’re starting to improve at the offensive end.”
Now for the Lady Panthers it’s on to a rematch with Ohio County, which blanked DC 5-0 on Oct 5 at Deer Park.
“We need to defend much better than we did when we played them earlier,” said senior defender Mackenzie Sweatt. “And, offensively, we need to be much more aggressive on the attack.”
Grayson County wrapped up its season at 4-9-0.
