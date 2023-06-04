LEXINGTON — Daviess County battled to the final out, but the Lady Panthers struggled to string hits together as they fell 1-0 to East Jessamine in a classic pitchers’ duel in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

DC coach John Biggs praised his players’ efforts throughout the contest but also credited East Jessamine pitcher Kayleigh White for keeping his team off balance.

