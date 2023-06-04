LEXINGTON — Daviess County battled to the final out, but the Lady Panthers struggled to string hits together as they fell 1-0 to East Jessamine in a classic pitchers’ duel in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.
DC coach John Biggs praised his players’ efforts throughout the contest but also credited East Jessamine pitcher Kayleigh White for keeping his team off balance.
“We knew Kayleigh White was a good pitcher, and I felt like every inning we seemed to have better-quality at-bats,” he said. “We barreled some balls up, we hit some balls extremely hard, and they made a couple really good plays, and we hit some right at them.”
White finished with seven strikeouts and scattered two hits in the complete-game shutout, while DC standout Raylee Roby collected 15 strikeouts, allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks in the complete-game effort.
“I can’t ask any more from that group,” Biggs said of his squad. “We battled, we battled and never quit. Raylee was stellar out there as usual. We got to find a way to get more than two hits and just get some more baserunners. We had some opportunities there and couldn’t get some people moved across that probably would’ve scored a run, but that’s softball.”
DC (31-5) got two runners on base in the bottom of the second inning when Annie Newman drew a leadoff walk and Callie Smith added a base hit, but the Jaguars forced three consecutive outs to end the threat.
East Jessamine (29-5) answered in the top of the third when White drew a two-out walk to load the bases, but Roby struck out Taegan Bentley to keep the Jaguars off the board.
Kayley Payne singled in the bottom of the third but was unable to advance from there.
White finally put her team ahead in the top of the sixth, belting a leadoff home run to center field on a full-count pitch.
“We knew she was a good hitter, so we were trying to be careful with her,” Biggs said. “Leading off the inning there puts you in a little different predicament. We talked about what we were trying to do there, and she just got ahold of one, and she hit it a long way.”
Roby didn’t allow another baserunner.
“Her demeanor, she’s just so stoic,” Biggs said of the senior hurler. “On the outside, she doesn’t hold her emotions. She’s pretty calm and cool about that. We’ve said it all year: We knew what we were going to get from her.
“I thought we had some quality at-bats and people really got up there and battled, we just couldn’t find some holes and couldn’t get on base.”
Despite the loss, the Lady Panthers still tried to find a silver lining in their fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
“We’re going to take away from this a great experience,” Biggs said. “Those seniors have left a huge legacy on and off the field, and hopefully those other kids will learn from that and play hard and get better. Hopefully, we can come back next year and have a good season and see what happens.”
EAST JESSAMINE 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
WP-White. LP-Roby. HR-White (EJ).
