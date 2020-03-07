There was no stopping Destin Armour when it mattered for Muhlenberg County.
There was also no quit in Breckinridge County.
Those two things made for a 3rd Region Tournament girls basketball semifinal that was tight to the finish.
The Lady Mustangs prevailed, 51-48, in front of a sizable crowd at the Sportscenter on Friday night.
Muhlenberg County will take on Owensboro Catholic in the regional championship Sunday at 3 p.m.
Armour led all scorers with 23 points and she made 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Muhlenberg County hold off the Lady Tigers.
“I almost pray every time I go up there,” Armour said of her free-throw approach. “I’m thinking I’ve practiced free throws my whole life, why can’t I hit it right now.”
Breck County got to within two points three times in the fourth quarter, but never could get the game tied. Armour hit five free throws in those situations to stretch Muhlenberg County’s lead.
“It would seem like every time we’d get a great stop we’d rush a shot,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said. “Down three you couldn’t have asked for a better shot (Cassidy McDaniel missed a 3), we couldn’t have drawn it up any better.
Breck County won at Muhlenberg County back in January 62-59 and McDaniel made four 3-pointers.
Muhlenberg County had a tough start in this one, falling behind 7-0 and trailing 12-7 heading to the second quarter.
A 3-pointer by Grace Hauslein and a traditional 3-point play by Armour pushed Muhlenberg County in front for the first time, 20-19, with three minutes left in the second quarter. The Lady Mustangs put together a 12-2 run to take a 26-21 lead to halftime.
Breck County stayed close in the third quarter, trailing 37-35 going to the final period.
“We had a typical start, a little sluggish offensively,” Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. “We had to dig our way out of a hole, had little pushes, little runs, where we had control in the second half.
“Our defense in the second quarter was good. At halftime the three seniors each had eight points, we had some good balance. In the fourth quarter we wanted to make them guard us man-to-man, Destin made free throws. We made enough plays to come out ahead.”
Muhlenberg County will take a 23-10 record to the regional championship game. It made 15-of-21 free throws and 16-of-37 from the floor for 43%.
Hauslein scored 12 points and Elisabeth Joines added 11 for Muhlenberg County. Sarah-Cate Boggess pulled down 10 rebounds.
“We played with our hearts, this was not going to be our last game,” Armour said.
Breck County was led by Isabel Grimes with 21 points. Aleigha Mucker had 13 points and McDaniel finished with 10.
Breck County made 16-of-42 from the floor for 38%. It was 10-of-15 from the free-throw line. The Fighting Tigers finished 21-11.
“Anytime you get 20 wins you’ve had a great season,” Moorman said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 12-9-14-13 — 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7-19-11-14 — 51
Breckinridge County (48) — Grimes 21, Mucker 13, McDaniel 10, Sy. Tucker 3, Sk. Tucker 1.
Muhlenberg County (51) — Armour 23, Hauslein 12, Joines 11, Boggess 4, Noffsinger 1.
