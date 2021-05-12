Daviess County and Hancock County made quick work of their high school softball game on Tuesday, needing just 75 minutes to complete it — the Lady Panthers edging the Lady Panthers 1-0 in a classic pitching duel at Panther Park.
DC — ranked No. 5 in the state — improved to 17-3 with its seventh consecutive victory.
“We had some opportunities, but you’re going to have some games where you have to rely on your pitching and defense, and this turned out to be one of those games,” Lady Panthers coach John Biggs said. “It was one of those games where you just have to find a way to win, and we were able to do that.”
DC’s Greysee Whiteker and Hancock’s Hayley McFarling — a pair of senior right-handers — were locked in a scoreless pitching duel for three innings, before the Lady Panthers broke through with the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth.
Jessie Daniels reached on an infield single, advanced to second and third on consecutive sacrifice bunts by Hattie Newman and Whiteker, and scored on an infield single by Katie Mewes.
“I give Katie Mewes a lot of credit,” Biggs said. “That’s about the third time she’s had a game-winning RBI for us — she stepped up there at an opportune moment and got the job done for us.”
Other than that, both Whiteker and McFarling commanded the stage — keeping the opposition off-balance throughout the cool, breezy afternoon and early evening.
“My curveball has been my best pitch all season, and I was able to mix speeds with my change-ups to keep them a little off-balance at the plate,” Whiteker said. “Also, our defense made some good plays behind me.”
That was never more evident than in the top of the fourth, when Daviess County center fielder Sophie Simone made a leaping catch in the gap on a hard-hit ball off the bat of Lady Hornets catcher Ella Staples.
“That was a great play that probably saved a run,” Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe said. “We had our chances, we just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.
“I thought Hayley pitched awfully well for us. She kept a very good lineup off-balance with her change-up and really battled for us the whole way out there. I was really proud of the way she pitched and competed in this one.”
DC’s seven-hit attack was led by shortstop Abby Newman and Whiteker, who each doubled and singled. Mewes had a pair of singles.
Hancock County’s lone hits were singles by Braylee Roberts and McFarling.
Both teams are back in action Thursday when Daviess County visits Evansville Mater Dei and Hancock County (13-11) plays at 11th District rival Meade County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 100 x — 1 7 2
WP-Whiteker. LP-McFarling. 2B-Newman, Whiteker (DC).
