Daviess County wouldn’t let visiting Owensboro get started on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers spotted OHS a game-opening basket, then scored the next 17 points and never looked back in a 54-35 conquest of the Lady Devils in a girls’ high school basketball game at Daviess County High School.
“I thought we were locked in and focused, very motivated right from the start,” DCHS coach John Kirkpatrick. “Depth was initially an issue for us, but we’re playing a lot of kids now — we had a lot of kids contribute in this one.
“One of the keys was our switching defenses — we were able to keep them a little off-balance most of the way.”
Indeed, six Lady Panthers scored in the first quarter, alone, as DC built an early 17-2 advantage.
In the second quarter, Katie Mewes and Adylan Ayer combined for nine points as Daviess County outscored OHS 13-7 to build a commanding 30-9 lead by intermission.
The Lady Panthers’ steady play continued over the final 16 minutes, as the Lady Devils
See Lady Panthers/Page C3
never got closer than the final margin down the stretch.
“We had three days to practice leading into this game, and that was important for us.” Kirkpatrick said. “We came out ready to play and continued to work hard the whole way.”
Daviess County’s balanced attack was paced by Mewes, who scored 11 points, and Ayer, who scored 10 points and secured a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Lady Panthers (8-11, 2-1 9th District) also got five assists from Shea Mason and six rebounds from Ella Payne. Also, Druree Glenn produced nine points and five rebounds in a relief role.
DC finished 16-of-40 from the field for 40%, made 16-of-24 free throws for 67%, and won the rebounding battle 38-27, to help offset 19 floor errors.
Owensboro (5-14, 1-3) got a huge game from eighth-grader A’Lyrica Hughes, who had game-highs of 20 points and seven steals, to go with six rebounds and three assists. Krystell Pappas hauled down a team-high seven rebounds.
The Lady Devils were 15-of-48 from the field (31%), hit 3-of-11 foul shots (27%), and turned the ball over 16 times.
OWENSBORO 2-7-13-13 — 35
DAVIESS COUNTY 17-13-14-10 — 54
Owensboro (35) — Hughes 20, Lawrence 5, Gonzo 4, Pappas 2, Williams 2, Hrabalikova 1, Chambers 1.
Daviess County (54) — Mewes 11, Ayer 10, Glenn 9, Payne 8, Daugherty 7, Anderson 6, Mason 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.