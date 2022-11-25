A veteran-laden Whitesville Trinity girls’ basketball team went 13-12 last season, but the Lady Raiders figure to be young and inexperienced on the hardwood at the outset of the 2022-23 season.
“We lost four seniors who were key players last year,” said Trinity coach Emily Hernandez, whose biggest loss was leading scorer and rebounder Cassidy Morris (17.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg). “So, we are a team that is rebuilding.”
Nonetheless, the Lady Raiders return a special player in senior guard Josie Aull, a five-year starter in the program who averaged 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season.
“Josie is a great shooter and a key ball-handler for our team,” Hernandez said. “We know she will step up and lead this young team.”
Other returning players include sophomore forward Kenzie McDowell (4 ppg, 5 rpg) and a trio of sophomore guards — Sarah Payne (1.9 ppg, 2 rpg), Madison McDaniel and Emily McDaniel.
Newcomers include junior Kylie Hatfield, along with seventh-graders Sophie Hatfield, Ella Morris, Bella Miller and Nevaeh Mills.
“Keys for us will be that the young players learn the defenses and that we box out and rebound,” Hernandez said.
IN 2021-22, Trinity was knocked out of postseason play by Edmonson County (37-33) in the first round of the 12th District Tournament in Morgantown.
BUTLER COUNTYThe Lady Bears put it all together last season, winning 25 of 29 games and capturing the 12th District Tournament championship before bowing out of the 3rd Region Tournament with a first-round loss to Breckinridge County.
Much of Butler County’s production was lost to graduation, however, and the team steps into a rebuilding phase.
Fifth-year BCHS coach Lexie Belcher will be looking for leadership from five seniors — forward/guard Jenna Phelps (7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), center-forward Kennedy Rice (1 ppg. 1.7 rpg), guard Carley Jones, guard MacKenzie Coleman and center Tobin Maxfield.
The Lady Bears also return a valuable junior in guard Taylor Leach, who averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
EDMONSON COUNTYDespite finishing just 11-21 last season, the Lady Cats managed to defeat Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District Tournament and reach the 3rd Region Tournament.
More from this section
Now, coach Bart Weaver hopes the team can regain its status as a district and regional tournament contender.
“We have great chemistry on the team and good leadership with five seniors,” Weaver said. “We hope to contend for another district title and be competitive in the region.”
Edmonson County will be led by senior point guard Annie Kiper (8.2 ppg), the team’s assist leader.
Also back are forward Lily Jane Vincent (7.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg), who enters the season with 498 career rebounds, and 6-1 freshman center Cariann Williams (7.5 ppg, 7 rpg), who blocked 102 shots as an eighth-grader.
“We will play an up-tempo style on defense and offense,” Weaver said “To be successful we must dominate the boards, play good D and score off turnovers.
“We have great kids that work extremely hard. The COVID year hit us hard, like a lot of teams, and last year was a rebuilding year. We feel we are now ready to contend again.”
GRAYSON COUNTYThe Lady Cougars were an uncharacteristic 3-22 last season, falling to Butler County in the first round of the 12th District Tournament.
“I hope we can improve on that,” Grayson County coach Todd Johnston said. “We were very young last season, so having a year’s experience should help us.”
The top returning scorer is junior guard Sydney Perkins (13.4 ppg), who made 68 shots from beyond the 3-point arc last season. Also back are senior two-year starter Aryssa Riggs (8 ppg) and sophomore point guard Sutten Vanmeter (2 ppg).
“We will need Sydney to score for us again this season,” Johnston said. “We’re counting on Aryssa to lead us on the court, and Sutten will be counted on heavily this year.”
Johnston plans for his team to pick up the pace this time around.
“We have to increase the number of shots per game this year, so we will try to get out and run more this time,” Johnston said, “but that means we need to rebound much better this season. We will try to pressure more this year because our depth has improved, but will rely on man-to-man defense most of the time.
“We have to get out and make more shots. We turned it over a lot last year and struggled to get any second-chance opportunities. We averaged 33 points per game, so that needs to increase significantly if we want to get more wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.