Senior-laden Breckinridge County wasn’t going to be denied on Friday night.
The Lady Tigers dominated the fourth quarter — making 6-of-7 shots from the floor — to post a thrilling 42-34 come-from-behind victory over Owensboro Catholic in the semifinals of Girls 3rd Region Basketball Tournament before a large, energetic crowd at the Sportscenter.
Breck County (26-6) advances to play Meade County in the championship game at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“Our team showed a lot of heart, they really did,” Lady Tigers head coach Chad Moorman said. “At halftime, I really didn’t know what to say to them because all we really needed to do was make some shots, and I felt like we would be right back in it.
Isabel hit a couple of big 3’s back-to-back in the third quarter and that was huge — once our girls saw the ball go in the basket it seemed to loosen everyone up and it helped turn the game around.
“Our defense was big, too. We fly around and we have a tough, hard-nosed group — they get after it pretty much from start to finish at the defensive end.”
Catholic still led 24-22 at the start of the fourth quarter, but things changed quickly.
Sydney Tucker drilled a 3-pointer at 7:10 to give Breck County its first lead of the night, and teammate Caroline Lucas followed with a layup with just under seven minutes to play to make it 27-24.
The Lady Aces never led again.
Two free throws by Kinsley Goetz at 5:36 pulled Catholic within a point, but the Lady Tigers scored 12 of the game’s final 17 points over the last 5:10 to put the contest away.
Catholic (26-10) had the upper hand in the early scoring, sprinting from the gate with the game’s first eight points and settling for a 10-6 advantage at the first break.
Breck County made just 1-of-10 floor shots in the second period as the Lady Aces increased their advantage to 15-8 by intermission.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Grimes, however, keyed a torrid 14-2 run that pulled the Lady Tigers into a 22-all tie with just over two minutes remaining in the third period — setting the stage for Breck’s highly efficient fourth-quarter performance.
“We were out of sync offensively and they put some good ball pressure on us,” said Catholic coach Michael Robertson, whose club was victimized by 22 turnovers. We held them to eight points in the first half and 42 for the game, so I thought we played pretty good defense — we just couldn’t get it going offensively.
“Give Breck credit. They’re a senior-led team and they were just not going to be denied in this one.”
Grimes, a senior point guard held to one free throw in the first half, finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block to lead Breck County, which also got 13 points from Sydney Tucker and a game-best 11 rebounds from Skylar Tucker.
The Lady Tigers rallied to finish 14-of-44 from the field (32%), were only 9-of-19 from the foul stripe (47%), and were outrebounded (35-26). Breck County, however, committed only six turnovers — and none in the tell-tale second half.
The Lady Aces were paced by Hailee Johnson, who produced 10 points and seven rebounds. Katie Riney added eight rebounds and three assists.
Catholic shot just 29% from the field (9-of-31) but drained 12-of-16 foul shots (75%).
BRECKINRDGE COUNTY 6-2-14-20 — 42
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10-5-9-10 — 34
Breckinridge County (42) — I. Grimes 13, Syd. Tucker 13, Sky. Tucker 5, Lucas 5, Critchelow 4, Huffines 2.
Owensboro Catholic (34) — Johnson 10, Goetz 6, Conkright 6, Riney 5, Hayden 4, Lex. Keelin 3.
