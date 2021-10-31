By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Kentucky Wesleyan College led at halftime on the road at Lake Erie College on Saturday.
But the Panthers couldn’t find the end zone in the second half and fell 38-28 to LEC in Plainsville, Ohio.
KWC is 3-6 on the season, 1-4 in the G-MAC. Lake Erie is 5-4, 2-3 in the G-MAC.
JaKwon Roberts made his first start at quarterback for the Panthers, and he produced passing yards and points in the first half. Christian Arrambide had been starting at quarterback for KWC.
“Ja did play a good game,” KWC coach Craig Yeast said. “He had won the job in (preseason) camp and he was out with an injury for several weeks. Now that he is healthy, we put him back in the lineup.”
Roberts found Peyton Peters for a 65-yard touchdown pass 3:01 into the game. Peters was a former standout at Apollo High School.
Lake Erie tied things up on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Gerald Gardner to Nate Dantley with 10:35 left in the first quarter.
KWC found the end zone again when Roberts hit Shamar Foster with a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the period. KWC went up 21-7 when Roberts hit David Florence with a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Lake Erie came back with Gardner connecting with Peyton Brown for a 12-yard touchdown pass that cut KWC’s lead to 21-14 with 1:34 left before halftime.
The Panthers, completing maybe their best offensive half of the season, went ahead 28-14 with three seconds left before halftime on a Roberts 5-yard run.
Those were the last points the Panthers would score.
KWC got the ball to start the second half but Roberts had a pass intercepted by Jayme Vicente-Colon and Lake Erie scored a touchdown two plays later on a Gardner 23-yard touchdown pass to Eric Daniels.
KWC managed one first down on its next series and LEC scored on its next possession to tie things at 28-all. Devin Brown scored on a 3-yard run with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
Lake Erie eased on out to the win with a Justin Smith 31-yard field goal and a Gardner 36-yard touchdown pass to Daniels with 2:37 left in the game.
KWC missed two field goals in the second half.
“We did not come out in the second half and match their intensity,” Yeast said. “They made more plays and won the game.”
