BOWLING GREEN — Reserve guard Khristian Lander hit a trio of 3-pointers in a span of 3:13 late in the second half to lift Western Kentucky over Louisiana Tech 76-66 in a Conference USA basketball game Thursday night before 3,156 fans in E.A Diddle Arena.
The victory, which snapped a two-game losing skid, improves the Hilltoppers to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in C-USA entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. home finale against preseason league favorite UAB.
“Overall, it was a good team effort,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “In the first half we were really good offensively and defensively, limiting (Louisiana Tech) to just five two-point field goals.
“Lander came off the bench and was really good for us, and we’ve been looking for that from him. He gives us some quickness and athleticism out there and he was very solid all the way around for us in this one.”
Leading by 12 at the half, Western increased its margin to 45-29 following a basket by Jairus Hamilton and two free throws by Emmanuel Akot, but the pesky Bulldogs refused to fold.
Louisiana Tech got two 3-pointers from Dravon Mangum and another from Keaston Willis in a 12-5 burst — drawing within 52-47 on a four-point play by Mangum with 11:55 to play.
Akot’s 16-footer moved WKU back in front by 10 (60-55) with 8:25 remaining, before the Bulldogs scored seven of the next eight points, pulling within 61-57 on a putback by Kenny Hunter at the 3:15 mark.
That’s when Lander went to work, hitting a 3 from the right wing to ignite a 15-3 game-clinching run. Triples by Willis and Isaiah Crawford inside the final 50 seconds accounted for the final margin.
Western raced from the gate, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Dantaie Allen in a 12-2 opening burst during the first five minutes.
The Bulldogs temporarily quelled the run, getting a layup from Mangum, but another Allen triple and a conventional three-point conversion by Hamilton keyed an 8-2 spurt that pushed the Tops in front 20-7 at 12:40.
Louisiana Tech responded with a run of its own, getting 3-pointers from Jordan Crawford and Terran Williams in an 8-0 spree that pulled the visitors from Ruston within 20-15 with just under 10 minutes to play.
WKU got a 3-pointer from Lander and a three-point play from Dayvion McKnight, scoring 11 of the next 14 points, to make it 31-20 at the four-minute mark.
McKnight scored the Toppers’ final seven points of the half to help his team secure a 41-29 advantage at intermission.
Western was led by McKnight, a junior point guard who scored 19 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Allen, who made 4-of-7 shots from distance, scored 17 points, with Hamilton and Lander each adding 12 points. Seven-foot-five center Jamarion Sharp led the way with 11 rebounds and three blocks.
The Hilltoppers shot 49% from the floor and made 53% of their 3-point attempts (10-of-19). WKU was 12-of-18 from the foul stripe (67%) and narrowly won the battle of the boards (34-33).
Isaiah Crawford paced Louisiana Tech (13-15, 6-11) with 16 points, with Willis adding 14 points. Hunter corralled nine rebounds and Jordan Crawford dished a game-best seven assists.
The Bulldogs shot 43% from the floor and were 13-of-33 from beyond the arc (39%). Louisiana Tech shot only six free throws, making three.
Western’s victory avenged an 85-74 overtime loss at Louisiana Tech on Jan. 19, when the Bulldogs scored all 11 points in the extra five-minute period.
