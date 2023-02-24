BOWLING GREEN — Reserve guard Khristian Lander hit a trio of 3-pointers in a span of 3:13 late in the second half to lift Western Kentucky over Louisiana Tech 76-66 in a Conference USA basketball game Thursday night before 3,156 fans in E.A Diddle Arena.

The victory, which snapped a two-game losing skid, improves the Hilltoppers to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in C-USA entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. home finale against preseason league favorite UAB.

