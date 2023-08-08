The last month of summer will finish with a flourish of athletic events in and around Owensboro, capping off a several- month stretch of weekly tournaments and events.

The fields at Jack C. Fisher Park, the courts at Moreland Park, the floor at the Owensboro Convention Center — each location and others around the city have hosted numerous sporting events throughout the summer. With collaborate efforts between Visit Owensboro, the Owensboro and Daviess County parks and recreation departments, OVG360, which manages the convention center and Sportscenter, and numerous others, the last few months have been jam-packed with sports.

