The last month of summer will finish with a flourish of athletic events in and around Owensboro, capping off a several- month stretch of weekly tournaments and events.
The fields at Jack C. Fisher Park, the courts at Moreland Park, the floor at the Owensboro Convention Center — each location and others around the city have hosted numerous sporting events throughout the summer. With collaborate efforts between Visit Owensboro, the Owensboro and Daviess County parks and recreation departments, OVG360, which manages the convention center and Sportscenter, and numerous others, the last few months have been jam-packed with sports.
The last month of summer is no different.
On Tuesday, Grace Christian Academy will wrap up its two-day volleyball tournament at the convention center. After junior varsity teams competed Monday, varsity squads will close out the tournament with action from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children in eighth grade or younger will get in free, with $10 adult tickets available at the door.
Starting Thursday, junior tennis players from across the state will descend on Moreland Park for the four-day United States Tennis Association’s Junior State Tournament. Last year’s tournament at Centre Court saw singles and doubles champions crowned for boys and girls in four different age divisions.
Saturday will mark the start of a three-day National Softball Association Fastpitch tournament — just one of several NSA events held at Fisher Park each year.
On Aug. 13, the convention center will host its second high-level cornhole tournament in a month with the Bags on the Ohio event. In late July, Owensboro held the ACO World Cornhole Championships over five days with some of the world’s best professional throwers. However, the upcoming tournament has open registration with a $1,000 first-place prize.
Apollo High School will take advantage of the convention center’s sports flooring when the school hosts its annual Summer Slam volleyball tournament Aug. 18-19.
For college football fans, 30 Kentucky players will be at the Sportscenter on Aug. 26 as part of Triple Crown Realty’s “Blitzing the Boro” NIL meet-and-greet opportunity. VIP tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids, while general admission is $25 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger.
Mix in the start of high school sports — which began last month with golf, continues this week with soccer and will continue with the start of football Aug. 18 — and the schedule is about to get much busier.
On Aug. 19-20 at Ben Hawes Park, soap box derby racers from throughout the region will compete for points to earn a trip to the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship.
And, of course, there are countless youth and adult recreational sports being played every day locally.
The summer is closing fast, but Owensboro will be filled to the bri, in the coming weeks as tournaments, competitions and games fill nearby parks and event venues.
Owensboro-area officials have done a tremendous job with providing a slate full of activities, and the next month is no different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.