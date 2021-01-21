ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Kentucky’s basketball season took a major downturn Wednesday night.
P.J. Horne a made a go-ahead layup after fumbling the inbounds pass with 1.3 seconds left, and Georgia snapped a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky with a 63-62 victory.
The Wildcats lost their third straight game and fell to 4-9, 3-3 in the SEC.
Andrew Garcia scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.
After a timeout with 3.6 seconds left, Horne got past his defender for an inbounds pass in the lane, bobbled it and curled in a layup. A heave by Keion Brooks Jr. did not hit the rim as time expired.
Kentucky didn’t score in the last 2:02 of the game. Georgia finished with a 9-0 run.
UK coach John Calipari was clearly looking for answers before heading back to Lexington.
“You can tell my frustration right now, I’m the coach of the team, we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to win games,” Calipari said. “The last play one guy got screened, then they got it in, he fumbled it and we gave him a layup. C’mon. Our guard play was awful. BJ showed some life, the rest of the guard play was not good at all.”
Brandon Boston Jr. scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half for Kentucky. Brooks and Isaiah Jackson had 12 points apiece. Olivier Sarr grabbed 13 rebounds.
Boston played off the bench for the first time this season. Dontaie Allen and Lance Ware moved into UK’s starting lineup at Georgia.
It was Georgia’s first win in the series since March 7, 2013 when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 72-62 victory.
K.D. Johnson and Sahvir Wheeler added 10 points points each for Georgia (9-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference). Horne finished with eight points, and his game winner gave the Bulldogs their first lead since 49-47, coming with about 10 minutes left. Wheeler had seven of the Bulldogs’ 12 assists.
“Give credit to Georgia, they never stopped,” Calipari said.
Georgia, which has one of the nation’s most balanced offensives with seven players averaging 9.5 points, had seven players score at least six against Kentucky.
The Wildcats entered averaging 15.2 turnovers and committed 17 leading to 25 points for Georgia. UK made just 1-of-13 from 3-point range against the Bulldogs.
UK made 24-of-57 from the floor for 42%.
Kentucky hosts LSU on Saturday. Georgia hosts Florida on Saturday.
