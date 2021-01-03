Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team had two-time defending Great Midwest Athletic Conference champion Walsh on the ropes and reeling, but the Cavaliers never hit the canvas.
And, down the stretch, Walsh’s championship DNA showed up in a huge way when sophomore guard Kaleb Martin drained a corner 3-pointer inside the second to provide the Cavaliers a dramatic 65-64 win over the stunned Panthers on Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
Walsh is now 6-0 all-time versus KWC.
“It couldn’t hurt any worse,” Wesleyan head coach Drew Cooper said, “but what we have to take away from this is we played well enough to beat a very good basketball team.
“We just didn’t make the plays down the stretch to win, and Walsh did.”
The Panthers appeared to be in a terrific position after a pair of Tre Cobbs free throws pushed their lead to 61-53 with 5:26 to play, but the rest of the way KWC would not make a field goal and could get only three free throws from Wyatt Battaile.
The Cavaliers’ comeback started when Darryl Straughter made three free throws after being fouled on a right-wing 3-point attempt at the 5:04 mark. From that point on, Walsh outscored the Panthers 12-3 to prevail in its season-opening victory.
KWC still led by five after a pair of Battaile free throws at the one-minute mark, but Straughter — a thorn in the Panthers’ side throughout — converted a traditional three-point play at 0:41 to pull the visitors within two and help set up Martin’s heroics just in front of the horn.
“This was the most enthusiastic and competitive effort we had — we had 33 deflections,” Cooper said. “We just didn’t execute as we needed to down the stretch, and we have to learn to finish when we have the lead in the closing minutes.”
Wesleyan (2-2, 1-2 G-MAC) took a 16-12 lead on a Battaile 3-pointer at 13:36 of the first half before Straughter made four consecutive triples in a 14-0 run that left Walsh with a 10-point advantage at 9:05.
The Panthers battled back and managed to pull within four points by intermission.
Straughter finished 5-of-8 from distance and scored a game-best 29 points for Walsh, which also got 11 points from Caleb Canter.
The Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0) shot 46% from the field, including 47% from 3-point land, and made 14-of-16 free throws for 88%.
Kentucky Wesleyan was paced by Cobbs, who scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Hopewell scored 16 points and Battaile added 14.
The Panthers shot 42% from the floor, including 36% from distance, and finished 17-of-21 from the foul stripe (81%).
Each team secured 27 rebounds.
KWC returns to the Sportscenter at 3:15 p.m. on Monday for another G-MAC game against Malone.
WALSH 65
Straughter 29, Canter 11, Keeslar 9, Howes 6, Smith 6, Martin 4.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
Cobbs 20, Hopewell 16, Battaile 14, Sisson 7, Griffin 3, Sukhanov 2, Wilson 2.
