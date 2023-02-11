INDIANAPOLIS — Jayden Taylor scored 20 points, Manny Bates added 19 and a goaltending call lon Eric Hunter Jr.’s drive to the basket 2.5 seconds left helped Butler to a 69-67 win over No. 13 Xavier on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) reached .500 again by winning their second straight two-point game this week, after losing seven of their previous nine — and their first in six tries over a ranked foe this season. The win sent fans streaming onto the court.
