An improved Lyric Lawrence is paying huge dividends for an improved Owensboro High School girls’ basketball team in 2021.

A 5-foot-6 senior guard-forward, Lawrence has expanded her game significantly in helping the Lady Devils go 6-8 and be highly competitive in several of their defeats. This, after the team went 5-25 a year ago.

“During the summer we were shut down do to COVID, but I did a lot of shooting drills with my dad and I came back an improved shooter from the outside,” said Lawrence, a four-year starter who averages 8.5 poins and 4.4 rebounds per game. “I really put a lot of focus on becoming more of a threat from the outside, and it’s paid off for me.

“I like to shoot the ball from the wing and drive from there when I’m sure I can get to the basket.”

Lady Devils head coach Jansen Locher has, of course, noticed the difference.

“Lyric is playing with a lot more confidence this season, and especially lately,” Locher said. “She’s worked hard on improving her perimeter shot and she has just grown into a more solid overall player.

“When she first started here she relied a lot on her athleticism but over time she’s developed her skills in other areas. She’s very versatile and on defense when can put her on guards or forwards depending on the situation.”

Lawrence atttributes Owensboro’s improvement as a team to better communication and working as a unit.

“We’ve all gotten better at communicating and working as a team, executing as a team, and just doing whatever’s necessary to have success as a team,” Lawrence said. “Because of this we’re a lot more confident in every phase of the game this season. We rely on each other and we believe in each other, and that’s what it takes to win.”

Lawrence, who plans to enroll in the pre-nursing program at the University of Kentucky, is also trying to be the best leader she can be in her final high school season.

“I want to set a good example for the younger kids in the program,” Lawrence said. “If they make a mistake, I try to pick them up and tell them that we can fix it together, as a team.”

Locher said Lawrence’s leadership skills come from her experience.

“Lyriic has played in big games throughout her career,” Locher said, “She’s become comfortable in the big games, in the big moments, and she knows how to compete at the highest level — younger players pick up on this and learn how to do the same.”

Now, Lawrence is focused on making the Lady Devils a tough out in the postseason.

“We’re a totally different team this year and that’s come from working together on the court,” Lawrence said. “We’re more physical, we’re more confident, and everybody knows their roles.

“Over the course of the season we’ve had a lot of players step up and contribute in pretty big ways, and if we continue to do this down the stretch I believe we’re going to be just fine.”