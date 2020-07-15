Athletic directors from throughout the Southeastern Conference convened to discuss fall sports schedules Monday — in person, even — but they came away no closer to a decision than when the day began.
And so, the coronavirus carousel continues.
Instead of settling on a plan on how best to proceed with college football in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference’s ADs went with an approach that’s been pretty common lately: Wait and see.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve, and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday. “In the coming weeks, we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”
In other words, the SEC isn’t sure what to do.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided last week to shift to conference-only schedules, and it’s only a matter of time until the remaining Power 5 conferences — the SEC, ACC and Big 12 — follow suit.
Of course, eliminating nonconference games doesn’t come without its drawbacks. For a season, we won’t get to see the marquee matchups that dot every college football season, and gone would be in-state rivalries — such as Kentucky against Louisville — even though those trips could’ve ultimately been some of the shortest of the year.
So why does a conference-only slate make the most sense?
First off, it’s the easiest way to keep everyone on the same page when it comes to coronavirus testing. The NCAA, for all its vigor in ruling over college sports, has offered little-to-no help in moving forward. As a result, it’s easier to keep the 14 SEC institutions operating under the same umbrella than it would be for the NCAA to reel in all 130 FBS teams across the country.
For simplicity’s sake, think of every conference as its own nation — by isolating, you can be sure that outside forces won’t put plans in danger. The SEC wouldn’t want to put UK’s season in jeopardy because Eastern Michigan, for example, isn’t following the same set of rules.
Conference-only schedules also provide the flexibility that college football might need during an ever-evolving pandemic. If the conference dictates the schedule, it allows more possibilities in the case of a player or team being diagnosed with COVID-19. It’d be easier to shift the schedules around while that team quarantines if everything is kept within the league.
And, for as much as college sports are hailed as true bastions of competition, there’s still the bottom line: Money.
Schools want to keep their student-athletes healthy, of course, but a big motivator in returning to the field is the cash flow. Even if it’s ultimately decided for games to be played without fans, conferences will have the opportunity for financial gain through lucrative television deals. Schools will surely take a hit without ticket or concession sales, so they won’t leave any money on the table.
It’s inevitable that the remaining conferences will shift to a league-only model. It’s the only option that makes sense, with so much uncertainty moving forward.
At the very least, it would ensure a chance for college football’s survival in 2020.
