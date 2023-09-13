Kentucky has opened its 2023 football season with two straight wins, but the Wildcats still haven’t found their offensive rhythm.

In Saturday’s 28-17 home victory over Eastern Kentucky, UK struggled in the first half — needing a late second-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 entering intermission. Following a first half that included missed throws, wrong reads and costly penalties, the Cats offense finally seemed to settle in under quarterback Devin Leary.

