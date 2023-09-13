Kentucky has opened its 2023 football season with two straight wins, but the Wildcats still haven’t found their offensive rhythm.
In Saturday’s 28-17 home victory over Eastern Kentucky, UK struggled in the first half — needing a late second-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 entering intermission. Following a first half that included missed throws, wrong reads and costly penalties, the Cats offense finally seemed to settle in under quarterback Devin Leary.
He completed 10-of-12 passes in the second half for 198 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with 299 yards with four scores and an interception on the day. Leary’s efficiency helped UK score on three consecutive possessions in the second half and pull away for the win.
“I have a ton of confidence in him,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said of the N.C. State transfer. “He missed some throws, we misidentified some things that we need to tighten down, we had a couple drops — and, in the second half, we didn’t.”
With as good as Leary was in the second half Saturday, it was a reminder of why UK coaches had such high hopes for him entering their program.
Leary’s season stats aren’t eye-popping off the page, but he’s quietly been finding his footing in Lexington. So far, he’s thrown for 540 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes.
Some of the throws he made against EKU, however, were certainly attention-grabbing.
First there, was his play-action fake that led to a picture-perfect over-the-top touchdown to Tayvion Robinson late in the second quarter.
Later, Leary stood in the pocket long enough for Robinson to get open, took a tough hit and still found his wide receiver for another score and a 14-10 lead.
More from this section
In fact, Leary thrived in play-action situations that led to big plays downfield — a hallmark of Liam Coen’s offense at UK. Two more scoring throws to wideout Barion Brown and running back Ray Davis in the second half capped off his performance.
It showed what Leary’s potential could really be with an offense full of weapons. At the same time, the offense can’t afford too many slow starts or self-inflicted mistakes.
In two contests, UK’s running game has averaged 114 yards — ranking the Cats 104th among 132 FBS teams. With a passing offense that yields 270 yards per game (46th), UK has to find some semblance of offensive balance.
“We’re always searching for balance,” Stoops said. “I think there were some situations in that game, again, where things were blocked well. We had a couple missed runs that we haven’t had. And some missed runs, for good intentions, maybe trying to create too much, missing the hole, and those lead to some bad things, including two holding penalties that were blocked.
“And there were some others that we are trying to establish the run and run the ball, and we get to 2nd-and-9 or 2nd-and-8, so non-successful runs put us in a bad spot, play-calling wise.”
Then there’s the 60.5 penalty yards per game UK is giving up.
“No excuses,” Stoops said. “If we can talk about it last year — early in the season, going into hostile environments and exceeding at an extremely high level with things of that nature, in a super-intense situation on the road — why can’t we do it now? For us, it’s a heightened awareness of the discipline that it takes to always expect that from ourselves, not just against some opponents.”
Kentucky’s offense has shown glimpses of what it could be, especially in Leary’s second-half performance Saturday, but there’s too much inconsistency at the moment. Coen, who was hospitalized after a medical episode Sunday, announced Tuesday that he’ll be back on the sidelines this weekend against Akron.
If Leary and UK’s offense can continue building chemistry, it won’t take long to find their rhythm.
