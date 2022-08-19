Upstart Apollo has been a thorn in the side of Owensboro Catholic on the football field in recent years, and AHS head coach John Edge is hoping his current team will continue to have success against his former team.
Tonight’s showcase game in the area — an intriguing City-County matchup featuring the Eagles and Aces — kicks off at 7 at Eagle Stadium.
“We’re ready to go,” said Edge, whose Eagles are coming off a 6-5 season that included a 44-27 opening-night conquest of Catholic at Steele Stadium. “Right out of the gate, our goal will be to play solid, fundamental football, make the most of our opportunities and limit our mistakes.”
Edge said containing the Aces’ versatile offense will be one of the major challenges for the Apollo defense.
“We’ve got to stop their quarterback, Brady Atwell,” Edge said of the Aces’ sophomore. “If the pocket collapses, he’s going to take off and run, so it’s important that we stay in front of him — he’s a big, strong, athletic kid.”
Edge is also cognizant of Catholic’s terrific trio of juniors.
“Tut Carrico is very versatile for them — he can run the ball, and he’s effective at catching it, as well, so we have to keep him in our sights the entire game,” Edge said. “Then, on the outside, we have to be aware of receivers like Reid Clark and Deuce Sims, and we can’t let those guys get behind us. We must limit their production.”
Offensively, Edge expects his spread attack to be more explosive and balanced than in previous seasons, but to be productive against Catholic he knows the Eagles must be sound up front.
“We’ve got to protect well because they’re going to be blitzing, sending people at us,” Edge said “Assignment football will be key for us in terms of blocking their guys with consistency. If we do this well, I think we’re capable of putting a lot of points on the board.
“I just want us to come out and play hard for four quarters; keep doing what we’ve been doing well and maintain our commitment to get better on every play. If we stay with this mindset, we’re going to be just fine in this game and throughout the season.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris, meanwhile, is hoping to reverse his team’s trend against Apollo, which has won three of the past four meetings, including a 10-0 shutout of the Aces in 2020 at Eagle Stadium.
“We haven’t been very efficient against them defensively, and it’s cost us,” he said. “We can’t afford to give them free yardage and free points throughout the game. We need to do a much better job on third-and-long situations — get their offense off the field when we have the opportunity.”
Among the Eagles that Catholic must be wary of are senior quarterback Christian Combs, senior running back Donte Dixon and multifaceted junior slot back Noah Rhinerson. In last year’s game, Combs was a superb 19-of-26 through the air for 295 yards and four touchdowns; three scoring aerials being hauled in by Rhinerson, who scored four TDs overall.
“On offense, execution is the main thing,” Morris said. “We feel like there have been a lot of missed opportunities against Apollo and that we’ve left a lot of points on the field — we just need to make plays and play a clean, efficient game.”
The Aces, who rallied from an 0-5 start last season to finish 7-6 and compete in the KHSAA Class 2-A Region 1 championship game, are hoping to begin 2022 on the right foot.
“We definitely want a better start to the season,” Morris said. “We ended last season in strong fashion, and we don’t want to take a step back. We want to maintain the momentum we’ve established, move forward and ultimately take the next step and then some on the postseason trail.
“I love the look of our football team. We spread the ball around on offense, and we’re quick to the ball on defense — that’s the combination we’re hoping to have (tonight) and throughout the season.”
