Whenever a pass is dropped, the initial reaction is often to ask if the receiver should have caught the ball, or was it a bad throw by the quarterback?
During Will Levis’ time at Kentucky, questions over incompletions have often been about whether the UK quarterback put too much zip on the ball for his receiver to even have a chance at making the catch.
There’s no question Levis’ velocity is a trait that has NFL scouts drooling and makes him one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
“Levis has a supremely strong arm — strong enough to generate high levels of velocity even when off-platform and rolling against his dominant side,” NFL Draft analyst Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network wrote. “But beyond that, his arm is also noticeably elastic. The Kentucky QB is very natural and comfortable throwing from different arm angles, and he can generate high levels of velocity from various arm angles. He’s able to throw with pace and accuracy off-platform, and he can correct incongruent mechanics with his arm talent.”
That works great in the NFL. But for college receivers that type of velocity can be a challenge.
“I feel like everybody’s seen it, but the way he throws the ball, there’s not too many guys who can throw it that way,” said UK receiver Tayvion Robinson, who had 136 receiving yards in the teams season opener. “The strength he has, the cannon. It’s been an adjustment. It is hard catching passes from him, but the more I get chemistry with him, the more I work with him we just get on the same page.
“Just the velocity he throws the ball. It’s insane,” Robinson said. “You can hear the ball through the air. He can rip a ball 30-40 yards down the field. It’s impressive. Just working with him I’ve kind of gotten used to him.”
Freshman wide receiver Dane Key enrolled for the spring semester at UK to build chemistry with his new quarterback.
More from this section
Levis’ velocity was something he was able to adjust to over the offseason and helped lead to a Week 1 performance that saw the true freshman catch four passes for 53 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown pass on a bullet.
“It definitely was (an adjustment) getting used to catching Will’s balls,” Key said. “But that’s what we did all summer and all January when I was here. I was getting used to his velocity and how he threw the ball and I really just got used to it as time went on.”
Two plays before Key caught his touchdown, Levis fired a strike from close range, but the ball zipped off his intended receiver’s hands.
Earlier in the game, Levis fired a bullet to a wide-open Izayah Cummings. The throw was on the money, but Cummings couldn’t handle the fastball and dropped a would-be touchdown.
Dropped passes were also an issue for the Wildcats last season with Levis under center, including four in its loss to No. 1 Georgia.
That leads back the debate for Levis. Should he continue to grip and rip it to open receivers? Or take off some velocity and put on more touch on passes to wide-open targets.
UK head coach Mark Stoops believes passes like the ball to the end zone for Cummings need to be caught, but on shorter throws his signal caller can take a little zip off his passes to help his receivers out.
“Those have to be caught,” Stoops said of the pass to Cummings. “Yes, on the 10- 15-yard throws, but by the time you add in his drop and where that ball was, that’s what, 20 yards in the air or more? You have to catch that ball. I think I mentioned this after the game, yes, there’s touch, but then there’s times when we’re like, just be you and rip it. It’s a fine line but dudes have to catch it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.