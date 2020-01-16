TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Alabama handed No. 4 Auburn its first loss of the season with an 83-64 rout on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) led wire-to-wire over their in-state rival. The Tigers (15-1, 3-1) had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State (18-0) as the nation’s last unbeaten team.
It was the Tide’s first win over a Top 5 team since a 79-57 home defeat of then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, 2017. This one was largely one-sided, too.
No. 2 Baylor 68, Iowa State 55
WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as No. 2 Baylor (14-1, 4-0 Big 12) started stretching its lead, and the Bears beat Iowa State (8-8, 1-3).
No. 18 Seton Hall 78, No. 5 Butler 70
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead No. 18 Seton Hall (13-4, 5-0 Big East) back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Butler (15-2, 3-1).
No. 9 Florida State 54, Virginia 50
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds, and No. 9 Florida State (15-2, 5-1 ACC) beat Virginia (11-5, 3-3).
Tample 65, No. 16 Wichita State 53
PHILADELPHIA — Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) upset No. 16 Wichita State (15-2, 3-1).
Georgetown 83, No. 25 Creighton 80
WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown (12-6, 2-3 Big East) beat No. 25 Creighton (13-5, 2-3).
