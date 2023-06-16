Legacy Fighting Alliance, which has held events throughout the United States and Brazil, is making its Kentucky debut Friday night with LFA 160 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with preliminary bouts beginning at 5:45 p.m. and the main card starting at 8 p.m. It will also be broadcasted worldwide on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.