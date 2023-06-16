Legacy Fighting Alliance, which has held events throughout the United States and Brazil, is making its Kentucky debut Friday night with LFA 160 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with preliminary bouts beginning at 5:45 p.m. and the main card starting at 8 p.m. It will also be broadcasted worldwide on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.
“This is the 28th state we’ve produced an event in, and Owensboro has been really welcoming,” said LFA CEO Ed Soares. “We’re really excited to open in a new state, and we feel that Owensboro is a great location for us to get started in Kentucky.”
Soares likened LFA, which serves as a developmental league for UFC hopefuls, to seeing athletes play in college.
“We do for the UFC kind of like what college football does for the NFL,” he said. “Recently, Kentucky had Will Levis and developed him, and then he got drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
“Our slogan is ‘Where the future is now.’ You get to see future superstars in the world of MMA, and you get to see them now. Everybody wants to know about the band before it takes off, and it’s the same way with fighters. Once they’re on a bigger stage, fight fans will already know a little bit about them.”
Former LFA fighters that went on to successful UFC careers include former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, all-time knockouts leader Derrick Lewis and current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, among others.
Twelve fights will be contested Friday, including six on the main card. The main event will feature John Sweeney (12-3) facing Allan Begosso (7-2-1) for the bantamweight title, along with Dylan Budka (5-1) taking on Azamat Bekoev (15-3) for the interim middleweight title.
“If you’ve ever watched it on TV and liked it, you’ll absolutely love watching it live,” Soares said. “I’ve been to a lot of live sports — World Series games, Stanley Cup games, NFL games — and there’s just something special when you go to watch a live MMA fight. The energy in the arena is incredible.
“When the lights dim and the main event’s walking out, there’s a certain energy in the room that’s indescribable unless you’re there live. Going to an LFA event is a smaller, more intimate version of what it’s like going to a UFC event.”
Soares is optimistic that Owensboro can eventually become a regular stop on the LFA tour, as well.
“We hope this is the first of many shows that we come back to Kentucky for,” he said. “We feel it’s a very good region, centrally located, and we look forward to coming back a couple times a year and making it an annual stop. We do 25 shows a year around the world, and we’d love to add Owensboro to the tour.”
For that to happen, however, local support is crucial.
“I think it’s important for local fans to come out,” he noted. “They’re getting a world-class event that’s going to be broadcasted live in over 200 countries around the world, right in their hometown. The fans and local support is needed, because without it, we can’t keep coming back.
“We have two title fights, and I guarantee you it’ll be very action-packed. I think people will get a lot of bang for their buck as far as entertainment, and it’ll be an experience the people of Owensboro will never forget.”
For ticket information, visit OwensboroTickets.com.
