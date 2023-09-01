OHS APOLLO SOCCER

Owensboro’s Emmanuel Lichi advances the ball towards the goal as he is defended by Apollo’s Chase Sanner (23) during Thursday night’s match at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro High School got two goals each from Arlo Johnson and Emmanuel Lichi to power it to a 5-1 win over Apollo in boys’ soccer Thursday night.

The win at Apollo’s field finished a sweep in the regular season for the Red Devils and moved them to 5-3 overall, 3-1 in the 9th District.

