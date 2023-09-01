Owensboro High School got two goals each from Arlo Johnson and Emmanuel Lichi to power it to a 5-1 win over Apollo in boys’ soccer Thursday night.
The win at Apollo’s field finished a sweep in the regular season for the Red Devils and moved them to 5-3 overall, 3-1 in the 9th District.
“I thought we played a good game tonight,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “We attacked the goal pretty well tonight. That’s something we’ve been struggling with, finding the back of the net. We’ve been looking and searching for answers, and tonight we were able to find some. We wanted to sit back and hit them with our fast guys. We had chances.”
Johnson was along in the middle of the box when Kennedy Payne found him with a pass for the first goal in the 20th minute. Lichi got his first goal off a header in the 26th minute off a great pass from across the field. Lichi scored his second in the 38th minute off a tap in off a pass from Sang Thang. That gave OHS a 3-0 halftime lead.
Ra Son got Apollo on the board in the 50th minute with a penalty kick.
Thang got a goal for himself after he spun away from a defender in the box in the 55th minute. Johnson’s final goal came on a penalty kick in the 68th minute.
“We wanted to make sure we were attacking in numbers,” Haley said. “We’re trying to play collective offense and collective defense. The concept of ‘oh I’m just a defender’ is not the language we want to hear around here. We wanted to be back together and we wanted to be up together. We’re trying to move around the pitch as a team.
“We’re starting to develop some chemistry. Lichi is a creator. He creates havoc everywhere he goes. He had a great night, and he could’ve had a couple more.”
Injuries have been a season-long problem for OHS, which has had six players hurt at different times.
“We’ve been banged up.” Haley said. “At one point we had four freshmen out there. Our keeper Landon Black didn’t play (concussion). Alex Carpenter was in goal for OHS. He did a good job. We’ve had about six out. We were able to get guys back.”
OHS finished with 16 shots, while Apollo had two.
Apollo went to 2-6-1 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.