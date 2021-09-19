Lindenwood picked up its first victory of the college football season at the expense of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Lindenwood topped KWC 56-34 on Saturday in St. Charles, Missouri.
KWC fell to 1-2. Lindenwood is also 1-2.
KWC put up 284 passing yards and 214 rushing yards as it had 498 in total offense.
Lindenwood had 499 yards in total offense, getting 270 yards on the ground. Christian Arrambide hit 21-of-35 passes for 284 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for KWC. Arrambide hit touchdown passes of 15 yards and 19 yards to David Florence.
Arrambide also had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Chauncey Greer.
Florence made seven catches for 125 yards.
Quincy Perrin also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and Jatorian Dillard had a 4-yard touchdown run.
Lindenwood generally kept a 2-touchdown cushion between itself and KWC the entire game. Lindenwood’s largest lead was 56-27 in the fourth quarter.
Cade Brister led Lindenwood with 90 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.