Owensboro High School put together one of Kentucky’s most opportunistic, hardest-hitting, quick-to-the-football defenses this fall, and versatile junior lineman Jeremiah Goodwin was consistently in the thick of it.
Goodwin’s all-around performance was impressive enough to make him the 2021 Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year.
The personable 6-foot-1, 183-pounder knows his defensive role well.
“My job is to get penetration, cause havoc in the backfield and generally disrupt the play the opposition is running,” Goodwin said. “Even if I’m not the one making the tackle, if I’m doing my job properly, it sets up my teammates for success — it doesn’t matter who makes the play, as long as the play is made.
“I play a flex, too, off the line, and that gets me into pass coverage. Whether I’m up front or laying back a bit, I try to be real aggressive and fly to the football.”
Goodwin loves every bit of it.
“It’s exciting to play on our defensive unit,” he said. “It’s one of those things where, collectively, we want the momentum to build in our favor play after play after play. For me, I’m hyped, hearing the reaction from the fans in the stands — I’m out there enjoying the moment.”
Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin, among others, has enjoyed Goodwin’s week-in, week-out consistency.
“Jeremiah really does a wide variety of things for our defense,” Fallin said. “He’s a versatile player, and his wide skill set allows us to utilize him in a number of ways — he can line up anywhere and be effective for us.
“He’s really good in pass rush and getting tackles for loss — he’s super athletic, with a scoop-and-score fumble; he’s also been very good at causing fumbles. Generally speaking, Jeremiah’s been a disruptive force for our defense, and this is what makes him so valuable.
“In a lot of ways he’s an old-school high school football player, and he’s not going to back down from anybody.”
This season, Goodwin has made 49 total tackles and leads the team with 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. In addition, he has recovered two fumbles, including one for a touchdown. He’s also made an interception, returning the ball 33 yards.
Goodwin has also been a major force on offense this season as a receiver, snaring 33 passes for 561 yards and eight touchdowns.
As a sophomore in 2020, Goodwin helped the Red Devils go 12-1 and reach the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game — finishing with 55 total tackles, while leading the squad in both tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5).
“I’ve worked hard in practice, and I’ve worked hard in the weight room, and that’s the only way you’re going to get any better in this sport,” Goodwin said. “Because of that hard work, I’ve become a better player, and it’s gratifying to see all the hard work pay off.
“We have a good team because, for the most part, everyone comes in here and gives it everything they have every day. And, when we don’t, the coaches get us re-focused quickly and we get back to doing what we need to do to become the best team we can be.
“It’s great to be part of a program like this, where winning matters, where championships are the goal, and I just try to be a role model for the younger players and enjoy every minute of it.”
