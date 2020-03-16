Like so many other athletic entities throughout the nation and world, Little League International has put the brakes on baseball and softball activities due to heightened concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Little League’s statement, last updated on Saturday afternoon, reads: “Little League International operates more than 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries, and therefore, we recommend that our leagues exercise an abundance of caution and implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6.”
Little League baseball has a storied history in Owensboro, including Southern, which made consecutive trips to the fabled Little League World Series in 2004 and 2005.
Todd Lillpop, head baseball coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, also coaches the Cardinals of Southern’s major division.
“It doesn’t seem real, it’s unprecedented, but, it’s something we all have to deal with,” said Lillpop, a former star baseball player at Apollo High School and KWC. “We’re, of course, following all policies set forth by Little League International.
“Tryouts at Southern had already taken place, team rosters were set, and practices had just started up when this hit. The start of the season was going to be the week after spring break, but now there’s an uncertainty about all of this moving forward— including travel ball later on.”
Lillpop, who managed Southern’s 11-12-year-old All-Star team last summer, has two sons playing at Southern — Ty, 12, and Ace, 10.
“My kids want to play,” said Lillpop, whose 2020 KWC baseball season was officially canceled by the Great Midwest Athletic Conference on Friday. “They love to play, and hopefully all these kids will be back on the field soon.
“Right now, they’re in the neighborhood trying to play baseball with the neighborhood kids. And, along that line, this is a good time for parents to work with their kids individually on baseball in the back yard.”
Lillpop also notes that with kids home from school, it’s an opportunity for families to simply grow closer.
“We’re always complaining about how busy we are, and about never having enough time together,” he said. “We need to take advantage of the chance to spend more time with our families.
“In the end, we have to leave it up to God’s plan — that’s all any of us can do.”
