Despite last week’s cancellation of the Little League World Series, one of America’s iconic events of the late summer, hope remains that Little League will still have a semblance of a baseball season at the local level.
“We’re hoping,” said Todd Lillpop, manager of the Owensboro Southern 11-year-old Little League All-Star team that was state runner-up in 2019. “The way I’m understanding it, we might be able to get started in late June or early July.
“There’s hope that we could possibly play a 10- to 12-game regular season schedule and play a modified postseason, with less formal district and state tournaments.”
Lillpop, who also serves as baseball head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was surprised when Little League International announced cancellation of the LWWS and its qualifying regional events last Thursday — another casualty of the coronavirus.
“I’m disappointed about that, didn’t expect an answer that fast,” Lillpop said. “I’m very respectful of everything we’re going through with the pandemic, and I could understand if the international portion of the event couldn’t be played, but I was still hoping that the American side of the bracket would be played.
“Every young baseball player’s dream is to make it to the Little League World Series, and that hope is now gone for all the 12-year-olds playing Little League throughout the country. It’s along the same lines with all the seniors not being able to play their final season.”
And, Lillpop believes, Southern’s All-Stars would have been positioned for a strong postseason run.
“We have a really talented group of 12s,” he said. “This is a group that is moving in the right direction.”
For now, however, Southern’s Little League facility and all others in the city, county and state remain shuttered.
“It’s off limits, there’s no practice, there’s no anything at the moment,” Lillpop said. “We’re telling our players to do as much (practice) as you can at home, to stay active as much as possible.
“I think locally we’re doing our part. I haven’t seen people gathered at fields playing or anything like that. If everyone continues social-distancing, maybe we’ll be able to resume outdoor activities pretty soon.”
Lillpop said his only other similar experience in baseball occurred in 2000, when he was a KWC assistant.
“Owensboro was hit by the tornado in early January,” he recalled. “Lights were on the field, the scoreboard and batting cage were mangled, and we had to move all our home games to Shifley Park that season — but we still got to play.
“I just hope the kids get to play some competitive baseball this summer.”
Cal Ripken baseball is hoping to follow a similar path.
“We still have high hopes that we’ll get back on the field playing baseball this year,” said Mike Watson, in his second year as commissioner of the Owensboro Western Cal Ripken League at Moreland Park. “We’re shooting for the first of July to begin games.
“The national Cal Ripken organization hasn’t canceled the postseason (All-Star) tournament trail, so right now there’s a chance that we’ll have tournaments at the conclusion of the regular season.”
Owensboro Western Cal Ripken partners with Owensboro Eastern Cal Ripken at Chautauqua Park, with interleague play between the two.
“We want to be safe and take all the necessary precautions,” Watson said, “but these kids need that bonding that comes from playing ball with and against other kids — at the moment, they’re really missing that.”
Babe Ruth League commissioner Chris Stallings, who has been associated with the league for 35 years, said baseball will likely be played at the 13-18 age level this year.
“Our goal is to play an extended summer and fall season, which would probably be played from July through October,” Stallings said. “The (city and county) parks are closed for baseball activities through June 21, so we won’t be doing anything on the field until then.
“Nationally, Babe Ruth is pushing everything back so we are still hoping to play a full All-Star postseason schedule all the way through the Babe Ruth World Series, which would take place in the fall.”
Babe Ruth baseball is played locally at Panther Creek Park, but Owensboro is also slated to host the 14-year-old state tournament at Apollo High School at some point this summer.
“There will be some adjustments due to the pandemic, and we’ll make those adjustments,” Stallings said. “But we need to get these kids back on the field in a safe environment as soon as we can. There’s nothing like being with your friends at the ballpark and making friends and memories that last a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.