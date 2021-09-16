One of the side jobs of University of Kentucky basketball fans has always been recruiting.
For the longest time _ and this has never really gone away _ BBN has had as much interest in guys who have not yet come on board at UK as they’ve had in the team that is getting ready for the season in front of them.
That has been going full force for several months since John Calipari and a retooled UK recruiting focus hit the road this summer.
The Class of 2022 has been a serious focus for UK and its followers as we’re in the middle of September.
Chris Livingston added another big piece to the 2022 recruiting puzzle Tuesday when he announced on ESPN’s Sportscenter Twitter page that he was committing to Kentucky.
247Sports updated its 2022 rankings and earlier UK commit Shaedon Sharpe was the No. 1 ranked player in the class.
UK 7-footer target Dereck Lively was No. 2, Livingston and Cason Wallace were Nos. 5 and 7.
UK target Adem Bona is 10 and UK pledge Skyy Clark 18.
Livingston made Kentucky’s third 5-star commitment and their second top five commitment, giving them the No. 1 overall class in the 2022 team rankings.
It was reportedly the first time since 2013 that Kentucky landed two top five prospects in the same recruiting cycle.
Livingston gave UK two in just over a week and that catapulted the Cats to the top spot in the 2022 recruiting rankings.
Last Tuesday UK got the big news that Sharpe announced his commitment to join the program.
Sharpe, the No. 1 player by ESPN, Rivals, and On3, chose the Wildcats over Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and the NBA G-League.
Sharpe is the first top-ranked player to choose Kentucky since 2015 when Skal Labissiere was ranked No. 1 by Rivals.
If things are right in the basketball world for UK, Sharpe will make up mightily for what Labissiere never could do in his one season at UK.
Calipari said during a meeting with the media last week what he wanted his future UK teams to look like.
“I want to play four perimeter players, basically like four guards,” Calipari said.
There were more than a few who thought that was a pretty subtle message for Livingston to become one of those four for the 2022 team.
If UK uses that small lineup, it would likely be Sharpe, Livingston, Clark, and Wallace.
Clark is a 5-star point guard, Wallace is a 5-star combo guard who is almost certain to be committing to the Cats soon.
Livingston is spending his last season in high school at Oak Hill Academy, which has helped produce dozens of great players who have been in all levels of basketball, including the NBA.
Former UK great Ron Mercer and recent UK player Keldon Johnson both went to Oak Hill.
This past high school season in Akron, Ohio, Livingston averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.7 steals and four blocked shots per game, earning first-team junior All-American honors. This past summer, he was one of the top players on the national Adidas circuit.
The Livingston commit was big news for the 2022 UK class, but Calipari and company aren’t done with Lively and Bona two elite centers UK is still pursuing.
The Wildcats already have a really strong base for one of Calipari’s best recruiting classes ever to arrive in Lexington.
That has built a pretty big excitement level for the 2022-23 Wildcats’ squad.
And we haven’t even started the 2021-22 season yet.
