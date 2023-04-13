Chris Livingston has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, the Kentucky freshman forward announced on Tuesday.
Per the school, Livingston will test the waters while maintaining his college eligibility.
“UK Family, Basketball means everything to me, and it was a dream of mine to be a part of an incredible basketball program like the University of Kentucky,” Livingston announced. “Thank you to Big Blue Nation, my teammates and all the coaches and staff for your support. From middle school, high school, and AAU to now, many people have helped motivate and inspire me to achieve my goals. Thank you to my mom, grandparents, brother and sister for the sacrifices they made along the way. With that being said, I’m declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. It’s only up from here.”
A former McDonald’s All-American and 5-star prospect, Livingston averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game while making 26 starts for the Wildcats this season on his way to being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Livingston got off to a bit of a slow start early in the season, scoring in double figures just once in his first nine games before being inserted into the starting lineup after scoring 14 points off the bench in a loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.
At 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds, Livingston began to carve out a role attacking the rim and as a physical rebounding force in early February, scoring in double figures in four of five games with a pair of double-doubles during that stretch.
More from this section
Livingston scored all 13 of his points in the second half of a win at Mississippi State and recorded double-doubles in back-to-back wins over Tennessee (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Florida (10 points, 15 rebounds). He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 20.
Over the last nine games of the season, Livingston totaled 71 points and 70 rebounds, averages of 7.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game.
Once projected as a late first round pick in the preseason, Livingston has fallen out of most mock drafts and could make a big jump, similar to that of PJ Washington or Immanuel Quickley, should he return to Kentucky for a sophomore season.
A return to Kentucky would allow him to expand his offensive game, continue to use of his physical tools on the defensive end of the floor, and tap into his two-way versatility, 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said. “If he does that, he could very easily find himself in the first round a year from now.”
Originally from Akron, Ohio, Livingston finished his prep career at Oak Hill Academy, where he was ranked No. 12 overall in the 2022 class by the industry average 247Sports Composite. He picked UK over Georgetown, Memphis and Tennessee State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.