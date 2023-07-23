OWESPTS-07-23-23 FUTSAL FEATURE

SportsTutor futsal players, from left, Zoë Smith, Kathryn Grant, Scarlett Foster and Carleigh Morris competed at the U.S. Youth Futsal National ID trial earlier this month in Kansas City.

 Photo provided by Chelsea Morris

Following a series of trials and tryouts at the state and national levels, a group of Owensboro-area youth athletes from SportsTutor Futsal Academy were recently rewarded with a chance to represent Team USA on the international stage.

Scarlett Foster and Zoë Smith will travel to Brazil next month to play for the United States Youth Futsal 2012 International Team, while Kathryn Grant and Carleigh Morris were selected as alternates.

