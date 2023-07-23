Following a series of trials and tryouts at the state and national levels, a group of Owensboro-area youth athletes from SportsTutor Futsal Academy were recently rewarded with a chance to represent Team USA on the international stage.
Scarlett Foster and Zoë Smith will travel to Brazil next month to play for the United States Youth Futsal 2012 International Team, while Kathryn Grant and Carleigh Morris were selected as alternates.
It’s not a distinction that comes around very often, according to SportsTutor owner and director Ty Stauffer.
“It’s really unique,” he said. “Several years ago, we had some kids that would do things like this semi-regularly, but anytime you have kids from a population like ours get an opportunity like this, it really is something to be proud of.”
The tryout process started during State ID trials in Owensboro in June, which earned the girls an invitation to the National ID trial in Kansas City earlier this month. The full squad would already be in town to compete at the USYF National Championship, so several opted to stick around and give it a shot.
“You’re always looking for kids that have technical experience,” said Stauffer, who helped oversee the state trial. “As a rule, that’s a hallmark of the kids from SportsTutor. The other thing is having the right mentality. You’re in an environment where you don’t know the kids, you don’t know the coaches — there’s a lot of uncertainty.
“They don’t only look at futsal knowledge, but also at self-confidence and self-awareness — those things are really important in a unique environment.”
The invitations also came somewhat out of the blue.
“We were very surprised,” said Zoë’s mom, Dama Smith, noting that they received little feedback throughout the trials. “We weren’t sure she would make it to nationals, but when she got the invite to Kansas City, we were already going to be there with the SportsTutor team. We thought we’d stay a few extra days and let her get that experience and exposure to futsal.
“There were several girls at the National ID trial that made it last year, so we weren’t really sure if there was a shot, since several had been there before.”
As it turned out, the Owensboro quartet were among some of the 2012 standouts — and they’re grateful for the opportunity.
“She’s very excited and excited for the experience,” Smith added. “She’s glad one of her teammates was called up as well, so they get to experience that together. Obviously, traveling to Brazil is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”
Scarlett’s mom, Jennifer Foster, agreed.
“She registered for the State ID trial only because it was a great opportunity to work with the international team coaches,” Foster said. “We had no expectations, so moving on from that and being called to play in Brazil was unexpected, that wasn’t our goal.
“It will be a completely new experience. Our family felt like from a cultural perspective and her getting to play with other girls from across the country and playing in a different country, it was something we couldn’t pass up.”
Kathryn’s mom, Dana Kabalan, is appreciative for the chance her daughter has gotten through the SportsTutor program.
“The girls started playing futsal as an alternative to their outdoor soccer program, so they could train in the wintertime,” said Kabalan. “My daughter grew to love the game of futsal, since it’s more fast-paced and similar to basketball. For my daughter, Kathryn, she’s grown to love it even more than outdoor. So, when U.S. Futsal decided to come, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up, just to have that knowledge of the game and instruction here in Owensboro.
“For our girls to get chosen to go to the National ID trial in Kansas City, and then to be chosen as alternates and two of the girls to make the team, it’s just been amazing.”
The opportunity and experience is also likely to open other doors for the girls down the road.
“They got to play in the national championship, which was incredible by itself, but then we had the trials with girls from all over the country,” said Chelsea Morris, Carleigh’s mom. “One of the players from the U.S. Women’s National Team, which is playing in the World Cup right now, played in this and was here 10 years ago.
“It’s phenomenal to see the path that they could take and what they could learn from these coaches from Brazil, Australia, England, France. It’s been an incredible experience.”
Earlier this year, the newly-created U.S. Women’s National Futsal Team held its first ID training camps — a potential glimpse into the future for current youth players.
For more information or to donate to help fund the trip, visit the SportsTutor Facebook page.
