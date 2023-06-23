James Embry raced cars some in the early 2000s, but he left the local track scene until 2017, when he found a car to buy after going to some races at Windy Hollow.
“Back then I didn’t know much about racing, first time was in ‘99, went out to Whitesville,” Embry said. “Back then it was more for the fun of it.”
Embry won the King of the Rusty Bolts special at Windy Hollow on Sunday, which was a $700 to win race. He had previously won a Rusty Bolts night at the 3/8 mile dirt track this season, and he leads the division in his Monte Carlo.
Embry turned a qualifying lap of 18.642 seconds, a runner-up in his heat race and he used his experience around the dirt oval to take home the crown and the $700 check.
Drivers met a new challenge on Sunday as track promoter Josh Vanover and his crew brought in over 35 loads of additional dirt for the surface, adding a new learning curve for the field.
“I got the fastest time qualifying, got second in the heat race,” Embry said. “I started on the outside but still in the front row. It all depends on if high side better or low side better.”
The additional dirt helped in qualifying and racing.
“During qualifying that track was perfect,” Embry said. “It was smooth, Josh is going in the right direction with it.”
Embry had won season championships at Windy Hollow and Western Kentucky Speedway when he got back into racing.
“It’s somewhere you can go and clear your mind,” Embry said of what he likes best about racing and working on cars. “I work all the time. I enjoy working on the cars, messing with them.”
Embry was helping one of his sons work on a car late this week.
“We usually do have good luck,” Embry said of the mechanical aspects of his racing success. “Oakley Motorsports, they built the motor and they’re a sponsor. Superb Heating and Cooling is also a sponsor, I own that one.”
The top four spots in the Rusty Bolts were Owensboro racers. Cayden Boone was second, Mike Boone was third, and Allen Stallings was fourth. Bobby Westerfield from Utica was fifth.
Windy Hollow Speedway will be back in action Sunday, July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.