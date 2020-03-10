For the first time in 17 years, a trio of Hilltoppers received all-conference honors Monday, as announced by the Conference USA office.
Taveion Hollingsworth was selected to the 2019-20 All-Conference USA First Team, while Jared Savage and Carson Williams were named to the All-C-USA Third Team.
Savage also earned a place on C-USA’s All-Defensive Team, and Jordan Rawls was picked for the All-Freshman Team.
This is the third straight year that WKU has featured multiple all-conference picks. The last time the program had three honorees was 2002-03, when Patrick Sparks, David Boyden and Mike Wells were chosen.
Hollingsworth gives WKU a first-team selection for the third straight year, following Charles Bassey in 2019 and Justin Johnson in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior was a third-team selection as a sophomore.
Hollingsworth is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 35 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 47.1% from the field and 84.3% from the free-throw line (150 of 178).
In the last six games, he’s averaging 23.8 points per game.
GOLF
Scott Jones made a hole-in-one at Ben Hawes on Sunday.
Jones aced hole No. 12 from 130 yards using an 8-iron, witnesses included Jerry Morris, Tommy Bowlds and Gary Bowlds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.