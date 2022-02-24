The 10th District Tournament championship game between the Muhlenberg County and Ohio County girls basketball teams scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Lady Mustangs (10-15) and Lady Eagles (16-13) will now square off at 6 p.m. Friday at Muhlenberg County High School.
