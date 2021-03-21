Area high school basketball teams took another step deeper into the postseason Saturday morning with the completion of the boys’ and girls’ 3rd Region Tournament draws at the Sportscenter.
On the boys’ side, action begins at 6 p.m. Monday when 9th District runner-up and defending region champion Owensboro Catholic (16-9) takes on 11th District winner Meade County (9-10), followed by 12th District champion Grayson County (13-8) squaring off against 10th District runner-up Ohio County (12-10) at 7:45 p.m.
Rated the third-best team in the 3rd Region by the KHSAA’s RPI, Catholic has an opportunity to advance to the championship game without facing either of the region’s top two squads.
“Honestly, we’re opposite, without a doubt, the two best teams in Muhlenberg (County) and Owensboro,” Aces coach Tim Riley said. “But you gotta go win the game.
“Meade County’s kids always play really, really hard, and it’ll be a tough matchup.”
Though Catholic won last year’s regional tournament — the state tournament was later cancelled — only three of the Aces’ top seven players saw extended playing time last season.
“We’ll be playing some guys, that it’ll be their first experience in the regional tournament,” Riley said. “But, it’s the same for everybody.”
The first round continues Tuesday, as 9th District victor Owensboro (11-5) faces 12th District runner-up Butler County (5-9) at 6 p.m. and 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (16-1) plays 11th District runner-up Hancock County (8-11) at 7:45 p.m.
For Owensboro coach Rod Drake, whose team will look to reach its third consecutive regional title game, his Red Devils aren’t taking anything for granted after a tumultuous regular season.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys, and they’re excited,” Drake said. “This is tournament time. To be honest, who thought we were going to be at this point? During the times we were shut down, we all had to sit back and reflect.
“We’ve gotten some consistency going lately, so everybody’s just excited and ready to play.”
The semifinals will be Friday at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with the championship game set for March 28 at 3 p.m.
On the girls’ side, the tournament kicks off Wednesday with 11th District champion Breckinridge County (21-3) against 12th District runner-up Butler County (9-6) at 6 p.m. and 9th District winner Apollo (13-6) facing 10th District runner-up Ohio County (11-9) at 7:45 p.m.
According to Apollo coach Natalie Payne, the E-Gals’ mentality for the next several days will be centered around self-improvement.
“At this time of the year, it really doesn’t matter who you play or what draw you get,” she said. “You just got to focus on yourself and continue to polish your team.”
And, she added, simply getting to this point in the season is a huge success.
“It’s just a blessing in itself,” Payne said. “t’s truly a blessing to say we can play another day and we have practice tomorrow. When you look at it that way, it’s easy to stay motivated, because it can all be taken away in a matter of seconds.
“We’re just blessed to be here.”
On Thursday, 10th District victor McLean County (10-8) will take on 11th District runner-up Meade County (12-8) at 6 p.m., followed by 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (14-11) against 12th District champion Grayson County (13-9) at 7:45 p.m.
Catholic coach Michael Robertson said a key for his squad moving forward will be forgetting about its district title game loss.
“The good thing is we have a little bit of time to practice and get ready and prepare for them,” he said. “We got to recover from (Friday night), and see what happens.
“It’ll be a long time — it’s almost a week away — but I think that’s good for us right now.”
The semifinals are set for Saturday at 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., with the championship game on March 30 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the first rounds will go on sale to the public at noon Sunday on OwensboroTickets.com or by calling (270) 687-8800. Bleacher and chairback seats are $8. Masks are required at all times inside the Sportscenter unless actively eating or drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.