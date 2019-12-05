Daviess County's boys' basketball team is concededly a work in progress in this very early stage of the 2019-20 high school season.
The loss to graduation of a scorer the caliber of thoroughbred Dakota Walden (25.7 ppg) would be a significant blow to any team.
The good news for the Panthers on Tuesday night, however, was that progress was made in a tough, grind-it-out 60-58 victory over in-county foe Whitesville Trinity, a scrappy, undersized outfit destined to give many teams fits this season.
It could have gotten away late for a relatively inexperienced DC team that found itself trailing by four with just over three minutes to play, but the Panthers made the plays that counted down the stretch -- including a right wing 3-pointer by Logan Hillard and a steal and layup by Ryan Thomson in the final 40 seconds.
It was a happy Panther locker room afterward -- a step in the right direction.
"It's early, and we're still figuring out our rotations," DCHS coach Neil Hayden said. "We're still working on our ballhandling and getting players in the right spots on the court."
Again, it's a work in progress, but Hayden had reasons to be optimistic in the conquest of Trinity.
Cameron Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, produced 13 points and eight rebounds. Bo Stratton, another 6-5 junior forward, scored nine of his 11 points in the first half when DC built a five-point halftime advantage, and Hillard, a 6-3 junior guard, had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Two other starters -- Thomson, a 6-1 senior guard, and 5-9 senior guard Hunter Gibson -- combined for nine second-half points.
The Panthers' bench also showed promise.
Ian Bivens, a 6-4 junior swingman, connected for bookend 3-pointers in the first and fourth quarters, with 5-10 junior guard Will Barron and 6-2 sophomore forward Joe Humphreys, the Panthers' starting quarterback on the gridiron, adding five points each.
For the most part, Daviess County -- a team with above-average height and length -- made the extra pass to turn a good shot into a great one, particularly when the game was on the line.
"I thought we moved the ball pretty well," Hayden said, "and we have to do that because it will be scoring-by-committee out here this season."
The Panthers nearly paid the price for missing 11 of their 21 free-throw attempts, but there's little reason to believe this will be the norm.
"I don't know, maybe just first-game jitters," Hayden said. "We shoot 'em every day (in practice)."
The best news of all, of course, is that Hayden and his staff have three and a half months to help the Panthers get to their desired destination.
"It's going to take a collective effort, everyone working together," Hayden said in the preseason. "It's a long season, and the most important thing is to be playing your best basketball at the end of it -- that's what we're wanting to do."
