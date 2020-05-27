Memorial Day was a little bit different this year.
Obviously, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical-distancing restrictions that come with it, things haven’t been what we’d consider “normal” for quite some time. A little more than a month ago, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association cancelled its slate of spring sports — leaving a void in what has become a yearly tradition.
While barbecue grills, family get-togethers and fireworks are staples of Memorial Day, a celebration meant to honor and remember those who have fallen in military service to their country, it’s also a special day in the sports world: The start of regional baseball and softball tournaments across the state.
Instead, the fields at Shifley Park in Owensboro and Vastwood Park in Hawesville — the would-be sites for the 2019-20 baseball and softball regional tournaments, respectively — were vacant.
The social media world, just like the empty parks, was noticeably quiet. Instead of all-day updates from throughout Kentucky, the only discussion was centered around just how much people were missing the full stands, the clink of bats meeting balls and even, of all things, the ever-present heat.
It’s funny, though. During any other year, I’d likely be outside to watch and cover these games in the 3rd Region Tournaments and, odds are, I’d be complaining about traffic or the temperature or forgetting to bring a pen — you know, normal problems in everyday life.
This year, I’d happily trade sitting in the air-conditioned house or hanging out by the pool for just a few hours of baseball or softball.
Of course, I understand that’s not possible, and it likely won’t be a reality until the start of the 2020-21 season, but it’s difficult not to consider the possibilities that we missed out on.
After last year’s run to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament semifinals, would Breckinridge County have been able to repeat its success as 3rd Region champion and beyond?
Would the Daviess County Lady Panthers have defended their regional softball crown after rolling through the tournament a season ago?
Who would’ve separated themselves as the Messenger-Inquirer players of the year?
What new faces would have emerged as stars, and which coaches would direct their teams to new heights along the way?
For the athletes and coaches who missed out on those opportunities, I’m sure this week is tough. After all, this would be the point of the season in which all their hard work is focused on.
Instead, the attention shifts to the future.
People around Kentucky are hoping the coronavirus is contained well enough for the KHSAA to begin fall sports on time, but no indication on that front has been given just yet.
In the meantime, though, there is some good news.
Different professional-level sports have resumed action in various forms, like the tag-team golf match between Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady this past weekend, or NASCAR resuming its season 10 days ago.
According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, youth sports can begin practicing in small groups, with restrictions, on June 15.
Two weeks after that, competitions for “low-touch sports” — such as baseball, bowling, golf, softball and swimming, among others — will be allowed.
If everyone does what they’re supposed to do to limit the spread of the virus, it’s just a matter of time until high school sports are allowed back onto fields and into gymnasiums.
So, hopefully by Memorial Day next year, things can return to the way they once were.
We’ll probably still complain about trying to find a parking spot at the jam-packed regional tournaments, and we’ll likely still gripe about how hot it is, but it will be a welcomed return to normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.