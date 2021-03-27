Owensboro Catholic’s Ji Webb scored 19 of his game-high 27 points after intermission Friday night, and the Aces built a double-digit lead before cruising to a 69-53 victory over Ohio County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals at the Sportscenter.
With the victory, Catholic (18-9) advances to face Muhlenberg County (18-1) in the tournament title game Sunday at 3 p.m.
Aces coach Tim Riley credited Webb, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, with establishing the tone in the second half — especially as Catholic continues to play with injuries to several key contributors.
“I thought Ji’s floor game is the best he’s ever played,” said Riley, whose team will appear in its second straight regional championship contest. “His decision-making, the stuff he’s done on the floor, is the best he’s ever done. Just to see that growth with him is really, really big for us.”
Webb also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and dished three assists with a block, while Sam McFarland finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Aces.
“Sam’s been so big,” Riley said. “Sam’s become our No. 2 scorer. He just made plays for us. He’s been really good.”
Webb and McFarland combined for 12 points as Catholic claimed a 19-8 advantage after the first quarter, but the Eagles cut the deficit to seven points when Josh Manning drilled a 3-pointer to bring his team within 30-23 just before halftime.
“Ohio County is a terrible team to play behind against,” Riley said. “We don’t want to get behind with them, so fortunately we got out and got a lead and held on to it the whole way.”
The Eagles (13-11) trimmed the deficit to five points twice early in the third quarter, but Catholic reeled off a 17-3 run to build a 49-30 advantage with 1:18 left in the period.
Back-to-back alley-oop dunks from Webb off high-low lobs from McFarland pushed Catholic ahead 55-38, but the Eagles answered with a 12-5 scoring surge, coming within 60-50 on a pair of Isaac Southard free throws with 1:46 to go.
However, Catholic scored nine of the game’s final 12 points to seal the victory.
Parker Gray finished with 12 points for the Aces, who shot 29-of-42 from the field for 69%, including 5-of-9 from deep (55.6%), and made 6-of-9 foul shots (66.6%) with 14 turnovers.
Elijah Decker scored all 18 of his points in the first half to lead Ohio County, while Manning finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. The Eagles made 15-of-42 floor attempts for 35.7%, 9-of-23 shots from distance (39.1%) and 14-of-18 free throws (77.7%) with 12 turnovers.
With their trip to the regional championship game, Catholic has a chance to advance to its second straight state tournament — last season’s state competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and the Aces’ third in the last six years.
The Aces know it won’t be an easy task, either.
“It’s going to be really, really hard Sunday afternoon,” Riley said, “but we’re going to be a team that has a chance to play in that game.”
OHIO COUNTY8-15-12-18 — 53
OWENSBORO Cath.19-11-21-18 — 69
Ohio County (53) — Decker 18, Manning 12, Jennings 7, Renfrow 7, Southard 7, Morse 2.
Owensboro Catholic (69) — Webb 27, McFarland 18, Gray 12, Carrico 5, Mundy 4, Scales 3.
