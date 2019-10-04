Aces at McLean a clash of styles

It will be a clash of styles when ground-oriented McLean County plays host to the aerial assault of Owensboro Catholic in a key Class 2-A district football game on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
Both teams enter with three-game winning streaks, and Catholic has averaged 54.7 points per game in recent victories over South Spencer, Ind. (54-14), Hopkins County Central (68-14) and district upstart Todd County Central (48-24).
The Aces (5-1, 1-0 district) are led by senior quarterback Drew Hartz, an All-State candidate who has passed for more than 2,000 yards with 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
"Hartz is an amazing weapon for them," McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. "You watch him on film and he doesn't throw a bad ball. He throws accurately on the run -- he's just an outstanding quarterback.
"We can't let them spread the field vertically on us -- need to keep the ball in front of us as much as possible."
Catholic's receiver corps are talented in their own right, featuring Hagan Edge (35 catches, 625 yards, 10 touchdowns), Braden Mundy (25-556-4), Dre Thruston (21-400-5) and Jackson Staples (22-294-7).
The Aces -- ranked No. 6 in Class 2-A -- don't run the ball all that much (97.7 ypg), but when they do Thruston and Edge have been effective out of the backfield.
Chris Boarman (81 tackles, 16 tackles for loss) and Aaron Buckman (71 tackles, 7 TFL) lead the Aces defense, which also features Max Byrne (3 interceptions).
"We've got to control the game, slow the game down, and keep Drew off the field as much as we can," Wagner said. "We need to be slow and steady, move the chains, and control the football as much as we can.
"It's a big challenge for us -- Catholic is a very good team."
McLean County has proved resilient this season, as well, overcoming an 0-3 start to post consecutive victories over Muhlenberg County (20-8), Butler County (55-32) and Hopkins County Central (50-20) -- averaging 41.7 points per game in the process.
The Cougars' Wing-T attack attack is powered by Payton Caraway and Andrew Munster, who have combined to run for nearly 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Connor Baldwin and Landen Capps are also backfield mainstays.
McLean (3-3, 1-0) has rolled up 1,799 yards rushing in only six games (299.8). Conversely, the Cougars pass for only 32.5 yards per outing.
"You don't see what McLean does very often, and coach Wagner and their staff do a great job with their multiple formations -- they have a really solid run game," OCHS head coach Jason Morris said. "They're always trying to outflank you, it's all about numbers -- half the battle is lining up the right way against them.
"From a defensive standpoint, we need to recognize their formations and get to the football."
What the Aces hope to do offensively, of course, is no secret yo anyone.
"We need to keep Drew upright and get the ball out on time," Morris said. "We need to get the ball to our athletes in space, catch the football, and then take it from there."
