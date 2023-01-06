Brian Griffith scored a game-high 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Owensboro Catholic to an 80-65 win over McLean County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Thursday night in Cloverport.

Parker Gray added 18 points for the Aces (12-1), who won their seventh consecutive All ‘A’ regional title. Tutt Carrico posted 13 points, as well.

