Brian Griffith scored a game-high 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Owensboro Catholic to an 80-65 win over McLean County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Thursday night in Cloverport.
Parker Gray added 18 points for the Aces (12-1), who won their seventh consecutive All ‘A’ regional title. Tutt Carrico posted 13 points, as well.
Brodie Cline scored 23 points for the Cougars (12-4), while Cruz Lee finished with 15 points. Gunnar Revelett and Jaxon Floyd chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Catholic advances to the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament, where the Aces will face the 4th Region victor on Jan. 26 in Richmond.
Members of the all-tournament team included Catholic’s Carrico, Gray, Griffith and Jody Hobgood; McLean County’s Cline, Floyd and Lee; Hancock County’s Ryan Ogle; Whitesville Trinity’s Landon Smith; Edmonson County’s Braden Wall; and Cloverport’s Cole Weatherholt.
McLEAN COUNTY 8 14 23 20 — 65
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15 24 22 19 — 80
McLean County (65) — Cline 23, Lee 15, Revelett 13, Floyd 12, Ward 2.
Owensboro Catholic (80) — Griffith 27, Gray 18, T. Carrico 13, Beickman 7, Hobgood 6, Ebelhar 4, V. Carrico 2, Sims 2, Frick 1.
GIRLS WEDNESDAY SACRED HEART 77, MEADE COUNTY 59
Peyton Bradley scored 30 points as the Lady Waves fell in Brandenburg.
Katie Durbin added 13 points for Meade County (9-6).
ZaKiyah Johnson poured in 41 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to pace the Valkyries (11-2).
SACRED HEART 18 24 17 18 — 77
MEADE COUNTY 19 15 11 14 — 59
Sacred Heart (77) — Johnson 41, Pelayo 20, Bender 10, Ralston 3, Frey 2, Howe 1.
Meade County (59) — Bradley 30, Durbin 13, Medley 7, Clanton 6, Babb 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.