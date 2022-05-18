Owensboro Catholic scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull in front, and the No. 5 Aces held off Apollo down the stretch to capture a 6-3 victory in the 9th District Tournament championship game on a picture-perfect Tuesday night at Eagle Park.
The victory marked the third consecutive district title for Catholic (27-4) and its first under head coach Jody Hamilton. Both teams will automatically advance to the 3rd Region Tournament, which begins Saturday at Apollo.
Hamilton called it another tight contest for his team, which had to overcome an early 3-1 deficit.
“We pretty much played that way all year,” he said. “We’re going to stay in it and fight and scrap. It seems like we play better when it’s a tight game a lot of times than we do when it’s a blowout. I was really happy with the boys.
“A really nice win.”
Apollo (20-13) plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning when Nick Judd drew a walk and then scored on an error. Joshua Mayes then clubbed an RBI base hit to score Aiden Wells, giving the Eagles an early 2-0 advantage.
The Aces responded in the bottom of the frame when Sam McFarland’s RBI single trimmed the deficit to one run.
Judd’s sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning pushed Apollo in front, 3-1, but the Aces tied the game in the bottom of the second — getting a leadoff double from J Crabtree, who then scored on Parker Heistand’s RBI base hit, followed by an RBI single from E Munsey.
With the game knotted at 3-3, Catholic took control in the bottom of the fourth frame. Heistand drew a leadoff walk, Luke Evans singled, Munsey smacked an RBI base hit, Sam McFarland intentionally walked, and Braden Mundy clubbed a two-run single that provided the Aces a 6-3 advantage.
Catholic pitcher Hayden Ward limited Apollo to one hit and four strikeouts over the final four innings.
“Basically, we started the first inning of two district games the same way,” Hamilton said. “We kicked a few and then came back and played pretty well. We didn’t give Alex (Castlen) much help there, ran his pitch count up a little bit. I thought Hayden came in, pitched very well. He was around the zone and we made some plays when he was in there.
“We had some good, timely hits. I thought our approaches throughout the game were much better than they have been. We did make some adjustments.”
Munsey finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Catholic, Mundy drove in two runs, and Evans and Heistand scored two runs apiece.
Harrison Bowman went 3-for-4 to pace the offensive attack for Apollo, which finished with only four hits.
“I think the real point of emphasis coming out of today is we’ve got to swing the bats better,” Eagles coach Mason Head stated. “Four hits total, three of those from one guy — that means eight guys went 1-for-whatever on the day. You’re not going to win too many baseball games with that.
“The fact that it was a three-run game and we had a chance was pretty impressive, I think, given the way that we did swing the bat outside of one or two guys.”
However, Head added, Bowman was still a bright spot for his squad.
“He is swinging it about as well as anybody I’ve seen all year,” he said. “What more could you want in a leadoff right now than Harrison Bowman?
“I’m just so proud of the way Harrison’s swinging the bat this year, and so proud of the way so many of our seniors are leading. ... I’m blessed with good seniors and excited to see what we can do in the next, hopefully, eight days and maybe a little bit longer even.”
Matchups and times for the 3rd Region Tournament will be decided at the draw Wednesday night.
APOLLO 210 000 0 — 3 4 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 120 300 x — 6 7 2
WP-Ward. LP-Payne. 2B-Crabtree (OC).
