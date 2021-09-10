When Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic clash Friday night, it’ll be a meeting of two programs looking to steady themselves heading into the bulk of the high school football season — but for different reasons.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rash Stadium.
Owensboro (2-1) enters following last week’s 49-42 victory over City-County rival Daviess County, while Catholic (0-3) suffered a 12-7 loss to Union County.
The Red Devils were victorious, but it was the last game for star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in an OHS uniform.
“Obviously, we’ve got a unique situation we’re overcoming with replacing our quarterback,” Owensboro coach Jay Falin said, referencing Wimsatt’s early enrollment at Rutgers University. “But we’ve got all the confidence in the world in Kasey (Boone). We’ll see how he comes out and does. The team is rallying around him, and he’s had a good week of practice.”
It won’t be the first varsity action for Boone, Fallin noted, especially since he’s played as a reserve for the past few seasons.
“He’s certainly prepared for this moment,” said Fallin of the 6-foot-1, 142-pound junior, “but also, some of the experience he’s going to have to get will have to be gotten in games, where he goes out there and learns as he goes.”
For Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris, the main focus for his team this week has been improving late-down efficiency.
“Our biggest deal is to get better on third down, on both sides of the ball,” Morris said. “We’ve actually played pretty good football, but we haven’t been executing in critical positions on third down. There’s been something where we self-destruct, and we’re not making it tough on other teams to get first downs, either.”
For having such a young squad, however, Morris has been encouraged by their effort.
“Our kids have had good attitudes all year,” he said. “We’ve gotten better every single game, and we know the sky’s the limit for this team.”
According to Morris, the Aces’ success Friday will come down to limiting an OHS rushing attack — spearheaded by Kenyata Carbon and Tramel Barksdale — that’s averaging almost 250 yards on just 28 carries per game.
“Obviously, losing Wimsatt hurts them, there’s no denying that, but it puts more emphasis on what I think their team strength is,” Morris said. “They’ve got a very strong offensive line with explosive running backs, and we know Boone is a very capable quarterback.”
The Red Devils aren’t expecting anything to come easy against the Aces, either. Facing Catholic’s do-it-all senior, Braden Mundy, OHS isn’t taking anything lightly.
“Braden is a very dynamic player,” Falin said. “He’s just about as dynamic as anyone you’ll see in our area. He’ll do a variety of different things from each position — he’ll line up at wide receiver, he’ll line up at running back, he’ll line up at quarterback — so we need to be aware of where he is at all times.
“They’re a young team, but they play very hard. They’re very well-coached, and we need to come out and be sharp and be prepared to play for 48 minutes.”
For Morris, he just wants to see his team continue to grow.
“We definitely improved last week on defense,” he said. “We still made some silly mistakes, sometimes something as simple as not being in our zone where we need to be and watching the quarterback too much. They’re young mistakes, so we’ll learn from it and continuously try to improve every day.”
