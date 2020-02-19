Owensboro Catholic High School was so close, but being a possession or two away defensively cost the Aces games on consecutive nights.
The Aces dropped a 79-75 decision to Castle (Ind.) High School on Tuesday night at OCHS, which followed them falling 75-73 to University Heights in overtime on Monday.
Isaiah Swope scored 26 points to lead Castle. Zeke Niehaus added 21 points for Castle.
KJ Crump had 31 points and Amani McGee added 26 for University Heights on Monday.
“We’ve been close, we were close last night,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “A possession here, a possession there, we make mistakes — that’s the difference in winning and losing. Last night was hard. We played a quality opponent, it was an overtime game, then coming back.”
Catholic was up 41-33 to start the third quarter Tuesday night after Drew Hartz scored his third 3-point jumper of the game. He had made two straight 3s and then a drive to end the first half.
Castle then put together a 10-0 run to take a 43-41 lead. Castle was up 57-49 heading to the fourth quarter.
Catholic made a couple of strong runs at Castle over the last two minutes of the game. Luke Scales and Gray Weaver made two 3s in a row to get within two, 72-70, with 1:17 left in regulation.
Castle made 7-of-9 free throws the rest of the way to hold off the Aces. Brian Griffith scored Catholic’s last five points of the game in the final minute.
Castle made 28-of-47 from the floor for 59.5%. It was 8-of-18 from 3-point range for 44%. Castle hit 14-of-19 free throws for the game.
Griffith led Catholic with 24 points. Hartz had 15 points, Weaver had 12 and Ji Webb had 10 for the Aces (17-12).
Catholic made 30-of-52 from the field for 57.6% and was 7-of-15 on 3s for 46.6%. Catholic made 8-of-11 free throws.
Catholic will close the regular season on Friday at Muhlenberg County.
The Aces will work on tightening up their defense over the next few days.
“We scored 75 points. Offense hasn’t been our problem,” Riley said. “We’re not getting any stops. We didn’t get any stops against Owensboro, we didn’t get any stops here. Our problem right now is we can’t stop people. We gave up 79 tonight and 75 last night. It’s hard to win games, you gotta score 80 to win.
“We’re a young team. We need to cut out some of the mental errors we make, some of those cost us.”
CASTLE 17-16-24-22 — 79
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16-22-11-26 — 75
Castle (79) — Swope 26, Niehaus 21, Nunge 12, Mitchell 11, Simmons 5, Heubner 4.
Owensboro Catholic (75) — Griffith 24, Hartz 15, Weaver 12, Webb 10, Riney 7, Scales 5, McFarland 2.
